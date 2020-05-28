HBO Max is not available on Ruku or Amazon, and there is still no 4K streaming

HBO Max has officially arrived, which means that another major streaming service has entered the market. This one arrives from WarnerMedia and comes with loot from the Warner Bros. catalog, including the Harry Potter movies, lots of DC content, and more. For those looking to subscribe, there are a few drawbacks to avoid at first. For starters, it's not available on some of the more popular streaming devices, and those hoping to maximize fidelity will have no luck.

The application is available on iOS and Android devices, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast and through a web browser. However, HBO Max does not currently have an app for Amazon Fire TV devices or Roku devices. WarnerMedia has yet to reach an agreement with the companies to bring the streaming service to those devices, meaning that people who primarily use Fire TV or Roku to stream content will have to find another option. This could be seen as especially frustrating, considering that HBO Go and HBO Now are available on those devices.

Videophiles or those who just want to get the most out of their HDTV also have a problem to deal with. HBO Max does not currently support 4K streaming. The service supports standard HD, but at least for now 4K is not available. The company has said 4K streaming is "on our roadmap," but a timetable has not been provided. Meanwhile, Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV +, and Hulu support 4K streaming. Of course, Netflix charges $ 16 a month to do it, $ 3 more than its most popular plan, but that's in the same arena as HBO Max.

Those who subscribe to HBO Max will have to pay $ 14.99 per month. That's at the top of streaming services. Of course, the service offers a ton of premium content, which includes friends and South Parkas well as movies like jester, gone With the Wind, Crazy Rich Asians, The Lord of the rings trilogy and much more Furthermore, Zack Snyder & # 39; s League of Justice will debut in service next year. Everything HBO currently offers is included.

This occurs when the transmission wars have really started to heat up. Virtually every major media and studio company is seeking to compete with Netflix, the group's undisputed leader at the moment, with more than 180 million subscribers worldwide. NBCUniversal will be in action soon with Peacock as well, arriving in July. Some HBO subscribers, as well as certain AT&T customers, will receive a free service upgrade. For those looking to try it out, the company currently offers a seven-day trial. To try it out, head over to HBOMax.com.

