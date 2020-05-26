HBO Max Launches Tomorrow: Expected Discounts, Free Updates, Movies and Programs

Warner Bros./HBO Max



HBO Max, the next HBO-based streaming service packed with bonus shows and movies, launches on Wednesday. And his arrival brings a complex matrix of answers to a simple question: how much will it cost?

Like its Netflix rivals, Disney plus and Peacock, HBO Max will have an extensive catalog of hit shows and movies, plus a huge roster of exclusive originals full of stars. But HBO Max is the most expensive in the group at $ 15 a month.

If you haven't paid for HBO yet and pre-order today, you can get $ 3 off the subscription every month for a year. But if you are already paying for HBO in some way now, the amount you will have to pay for Max, or if you have to pay something extra … well, it is complicated.

To entice you to open your wallet for another streaming service, HBO Max has been filled with more content than you'll find on the regular HBO channel or HBO Now, your existing streaming service. AT&T, which owns HBO as part of its WarnerMedia TV and movie division, has been investing billions of dollars in the HBO Max service, in expensive deals to stream popular replays like Friends and The Big Bang Theory, and in programming budgets. original (A deep dive into Max's shows and movies is at the end of this article.)

The latest high-profile exclusive that HBO Max has announced is the legendary "Snyder Court" from the 2017 movie Justice League. This alternate edition of director Zack Snyder's DC movie will air on the service in 2021. Beyond that, HBO Max will have so-called Max Originals, new shows and movies made just for HBO Max. At launch, the service will have six, including an anthology series called Love Life starring Anna Kendrick who follows a character through a new romantic relationship in each episode. HBO Max will add 11 more originals over the summer, including the August 6 premiere of the Seth Rogen comedy film An American Pickle.

Like most things in the world, the HBO Max originals have been interrupted by coronavirus pandemic.

People across the country transmit much more as they are confined to their homes, but the new coronavirus and its respiratory illness, COVID-19, they have also closed television productions worldwide. HBO Max hasn't commented much on the impact of the virus on content, but signs of disruption have begun to appear. A special gathering of friends is delayed, for example.

HBO Max's $ 15 a month price matches the cost of HBO Now and the traditional HBO channel when you get it through most pay TV providers. (By comparison, Disney Plus costs $ 7 a month, Netflix's cheapest tier is $ 9, and Peacock will even have a free limited tier with ads.)

For new HBO customers, the price is simple. Just sign up and pay the $ 15 monthly fee. If you pre-order on the HBO Max website through Tuesday, you can unlock that discount by reducing $ 3 from the monthly price for the first year, $ 12 per month for the first 12 months.

But if you're already paying for HBO elsewhere, questions about whether you get a free upgrade to HBO Max don't have a simple answer. Some people who already have a regular subscription to HBO or HBO Now will receive Max at no additional cost – But not all.

In order for you to get the automatic upgrade to Max, HBO needs to come to an agreement with the company that is already billing you for HBO, be it a cable TV company like Charter or a digital provider like Apple. HBO Max has been increasing these offerings, and there is a growing list of providers that are allowing their HBO customers to upgrade to Max. (See full list below).

But HBO Max does not have agreements with all providers. Comcast, for example, is the nation's largest cable company, and HBO Max has yet to announce a deal with Comcast and its Xfinity services. If you're on that ship, you could be forced to pay twice, one bill for regular HBO and one for HBO Max, or you could be forced to cancel your current HBO subscription to re-register with Max.

Yes, it is complicated. Below are the more detailed details about the cost, discounts, HBO Max app and its shows and movies.

How much will HBO Max cost?

HBO Max will be $ 15 a month at launch. A pre-order discount offers a $ 12 monthly fee for the first year if you register through Tuesday at HBOMax.com.

At some point during the first year, the service will expand to include another tier that includes advertising. The company hasn't specified the price, release date, or catalog limitations at this level, but it would presumably be cheaper or even free.

HBO's current independent streaming service, HBO Now, also costs $ 15 per month. Although HBO Now will continue to operate, HBO Max will essentially replace it.

HBO Now subscribers can stick with that service, but they will essentially pay the same amount for less programming. HBO Max will have the same shows and movies on HBO Now, plus a large catalog of licensed programming and exclusive originals.

Compared to rival streaming services that launched before HBO Max, that price may seem high to many consumers. Disney Plus costs $ 7 a month, and Apple TV Plus It's $ 5. Both offer deals that can further reduce the price or provide opportunities for extended free periods that last up to a year. Apple, for example, gives away a one-year subscription to anyone who has purchased an Apple device since early September. And Disney struck a deal with Verizon for any one of the company's mobile subscribers to get one year free.

When will HBO Max launch?



HBO Max will launch in the United States on Wednesday.

After that, HBO Max's first international expansions will prioritize Latin America and Europe. Latin America will get HBO Max in 2021, the company said.

HBO Max's time in the US USA It will put you near the end of a broadcast service launch parade. Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus launched in November. April brought Quibi, a mobile-only streaming service featuring short, episodic originals. Also in April, NBCUniversal & # 39; s Peacock released a "teaser" to their service on Comcast. Peacock's national launch is scheduled for July 15 (although that date may be delayed).

What devices can HBO Max stream?

HBO Max will be available on a wide variety of devices, including phones, tablets, the Internet, connected TVs, and game consoles.

The service has confirmed support for the following devices and platforms:

Most Apple devices that can stream video will support HBO Max: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD. However, customers with second and third generation Apple TV models will need to stream HBO Max content from their iPhone or iPad to their TV with AirPlay.

Google's Android operating system for phones and tablets will have an application. Android TV, Chromebooks, Google Chromecast and Chromecast devices will also support HBO Max.

Sony PlayStation 4 systems will be able to download the HBO Max application through the PlayStation Store.

Microsoft's Xbox One game consoles will also be able to get the HBO Max app through the Microsoft Store.

Some Samsung Internet-connected smart TVs, models from 2016 to 2020, will be able to download and purchase HBO Max directly.

But a popular device may not get HBO Max, at least initially. In early May, incoming AT&T CEO John Stankey said Amazon's Fire TV products may not have an HBO Max app. "I am pleased to say that we will be in virtually every app store, or perhaps an exception. It appears that we will not be in the Amazon Fire app store when all of this is said and done," he said.

Where can I get HBO Max?

The easiest way to get HBO Max is to register directly at hbomax.com.

Through Apple, HBO Max will be an iOS app for iPhone and iPad, allowing you to register and pay with an in-app purchase. Apple will also integrate HBO Max into its own TV app, which allows you to bring together certain streaming channels for viewing in one place.

Through Google, HBO Max will have an app for Android phones and tablets in the Google Play store, and you can sign up in-app with an in-app purchase. You can also stream HBO Max on Android TV, Chromebook, and Google Chromecast. If you have already subscribed to HBO Now through Google Play, you will be able to automatically log in to HBO Max at launch at no additional charge, and you will continue to be billed through Google. And YouTube TV, Google's YouTube-powered pay TV streaming service, will also stream HBO Max.

People with Samsung smart TVs that support the HBO Max app will also be able to register directly there.

How do I get Max if I already have HBO? How much will it cost?

Things get more complicated if you already have HBO and want to know what the launch of HBO Max means to you. Some people who already have an HBO subscription will be able to unlock HBO Max at no additional cost, but not all.

Here's good news for anyone who is an HBO Now subscriber via Apple or Google: You hardly have to do anything to unlock HBO Max. Your HBO Now app should automatically be replaced by the HBO Max app through a software update on HBO Max compatible devices. In those cases, when you open the new HBO Max app, you just need to accept the HBO Max Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and choose "Access all HBO Max", and you're good to go, according to an HBO Now support page.

Some HBO Max resellers will unlock an HBO Max update at no additional cost to their current HBO and HBO Now customers, thanks to the deals HBO Max has reached with them. You qualify for the HBO Max upgrade at no additional cost if you already pay for HBO through:

AT&T (HBO's parent company) and DirecTV, U-verse, AT&T TV Now, AT&T TV, and AT&T wireless users who can add HBO with certain unlimited plans

(HBO's parent company) and DirecTV, U-verse, AT&T TV Now, AT&T TV, and AT&T wireless users who can add HBO with certain unlimited plans Charter and its Spectrum services

YouTube TV or Google

or Google Apple

Hulu

Altice USA and its Optimum and Suddenlink services

Verizon and its Fios services

Cox Communications

The NCTC group of independent cable and broadband companies, including WOW !, Atlantic Broadband, RCN, Grande Communications & Wave, MCTV, and others. (Check if your pay TV provider is a member of NCTC).

However, it is unclear whether HBO Max will reach more deals with other pay TV providers, whether they are traditional providers like Comcast or Dish Network, or those based on the Internet like Amazon Prime Video Channels and The Roku Channel.

AT&T also offers a complicated array of promotions for HBO Max. Some customers will get Max at no additional cost, while others qualify for a one-month, three-month, or one-year free trial. Your best option to determine if you qualify is to verify your account or the myAT & T app, but CNET also lists the AT&T qualification terms for your HBO Max Promotions.

Movies and shows: what can I see?

The catalog is all over the map.

HBO Max will include all of the shows and movies on HBO, plus a selection of high-profile licensed content such as Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Rick & Morty, and South Park. It capes exclusive original programming Besides that. At launch, HBO Max said it will have 10,000 hours of content.

HBO Max originally planned to have 31 originals in its first year and amplify up to 50 originals in the second year. But those plans may be adjusted due to disruptions of the coronavirus.

The simplest part of the catalog to understand is HBO. HBO Max will include everything on normal HBO, which means all theatrical movies going in and out of the channel; new episodes from all HBO series like Westworld and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver; and past seasons of those shows, as well as HBO's full catalog, such as Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, Veep, and The Wire; plus any of the original HBO movies, documentaries, and specials.

Films will be a crucial part of the catalog. And any movies that are available to watch on the traditional HBO network will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Highlights from the HBO Max movie catalog will include (but will not necessarily be available at launch):

Justice League's so-called Snyder cut, slated to hit HBO Max in 2021

The complete sets of the trilogies of The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix.

Lego movies.

DC movies like Joker, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, Shazam, Aquaman and all the Batman and Superman movies from the past 40 years.

Studio Ghibli anime movies that have never been released for US broadcast before. USA

Selections from anime like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and other major titles from the anime-focused streaming service Crunchyroll, which is also owned by AT&T.

Classic films like The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, Citizen Kane, Gone With the Wind, The Shining, Singin & # 39; in the Rain, 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Goonies, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, the Nightmare on franchise Elm Street and many others.

New hits like Crazy Rich Asians and A Star Is Born.

Ultimately, HBO Max will have more than 18,000 movies, the company said.

On top of that, AT&T has been licensing outside of successful programs to beef up the HBO Max catalog. The most striking offers have been:

A reported $ 425 million deal for all episodes of '90s Friends, which left Netflix to begin streaming on HBO Max at launch

A reported $ 500 million deal to broadcast The Big Bang Theory

It also has secured offers for past seasons of Rick and Morty; 11 of the most recent Doctor Who seasons, plus three more to come; CW dramas like Pretty Little Liars, Batwoman, and Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, as well as more CW series; The prince of Bel Air; The west wing; and British series such as The Original Office by Luther and Ricky Gervais, among many others.

The animated satire South Park will not only contribute its entire catalog to HBO Max, but will also air new episodes. The latest episodes of South Park will air on HBO Max 24 hours after airing on Comedy Central for the next three seasons.

And HBO Max will have new exclusive shows and movies called Max Originals. For the most part, the original series on HBO Max will release new episodes weekly.

At the launch on Wednesday, the originals will be:

Love Life, the romantic comedy starring Anna Kendrick and produced by Kendrick and Paul Feig, known for blockbuster comedies like Bridesmaids

On the Record, a controversial Me Too documentary film about record executive Russell Simmons.

Legendary, a competition show based on underground drag balls.

Craftopia, a series of crafts hosted on YouTuber.

New Looney Tunes cartoons.

The show not too late with Elmo.

After launch, the next Max Originals that are scheduled for release are:

Karma, an unscripted Children's Adventure Competition Series – June 18.

Doom Patrol, the second season of the DC Universe series – June 25.

Esme & Roy, the second season of the Sesame Workshop preschool animated series – June 25.

Search Party, the third season of the comedy thriller that originally aired on TBS – June 25.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands-BMO, which is the first of four specials to resurrect the Cartoon Network Adventure Time franchise – June 25.

Waiting for Amy, a three-part documentary on the life of comedian Amy Schumer on tour during her pregnancy on July 9.

Close Enough, an animated comedy about millennial roommates – July 9.

The House of Ho, a multi-generational family docusoap – July 16.

Tig n & # 39; Seek, an animated children's series from Cartoon Network Studios about an 8-year-old boy and his gadget-building cat, on July 23.

Frayed, a comedy written about a wealthy Londoner who returns to her hometown in Australia on July 30.

The Dog House, an unscripted British animal rescue series – July 30.

American Pickle, the Seth Rogen comedy that is HBO Max's first original film, about a 1920 immigrant who has been pickled in vinegar for 100 years and meets his great-grandson (both characters played by Rogen) in modern Brooklyn – August. 6)

Then during the fall and beyond, HBO Max will add other originals, including:

The stewardess, protagonist and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco based on the Chris Bohjalian novel.

The Friends unscripted special cast reunion.

Science fiction epic Raised by Wolves from director and executive producer Ridley Scott. The 10-episode series focuses on two androids raising human children on a mysterious planet. The show had already finished production in South Africa.

HBO Max originally planned to have 31 original series in its release year (totaling 69 series when combined with HBO content). Then in 2021 HBO Max planned to expand Max Originals to a list of 50 shows. About half is geared toward young adults ages 16-34, with the remainder divided into more adult rates and content for kids and families outside of the HBO brand.

Some of the highlights of the originals set for HBO Max include:

New DC titles. A Green Lantern series that producer Greg Berlanti (a young adult television guru behind Riverdale and Arrow) says will travel into space and "promises to be our biggest DC show ever." Strange adventures , a one-hour dramatic anthology series also produced by Berlanti that explores the intersecting lives of mortals and superhumans. DC Super Hero High It will be a half-hour comedy by Elizabeth Banks, the producer and actress known for the Hunger Games and 30 Rock movies, which will focus on a group of teenage students at a boarding school for "gifted" children.

series that producer Greg Berlanti (a young adult television guru behind Riverdale and Arrow) says will travel into space and "promises to be our biggest DC show ever." , a one-hour dramatic anthology series also produced by Berlanti that explores the intersecting lives of mortals and superhumans. It will be a half-hour comedy by Elizabeth Banks, the producer and actress known for the Hunger Games and 30 Rock movies, which will focus on a group of teenage students at a boarding school for "gifted" children. J.J. projects Abrams Abrams, known for a blockbuster and television hit show, signed a megadeal with AT&T and WarnerMedia to carry out projects for the company. On HBO Max, he will help produce a show set in the Justice League Dark universe; Overlook, a thriller based on Stephen King's The Shining and set in the Overlook Hotel; and a 1970s crime show called Duster.

to carry out projects for the company. On HBO Max, he will help produce a show set in the Justice League Dark universe; Overlook, a thriller based on Stephen King's The Shining and set in the Overlook Hotel; and a 1970s crime show called Duster. A half-hour comedy by actress and producer Issa Rae. Rae & # 39; s Rap Sh * t Explore the music business in Miami through the eyes of three women: a hip-hop duo and their busy manager.

Explore the music business in Miami through the eyes of three women: a hip-hop duo and their busy manager. A half-hour comedy by actress / producer Mindy Kaling. College girls (a provisional title) tracks three 18-year-old freshmen at Evermore College in Vermont.

(a provisional title) tracks three 18-year-old freshmen at Evermore College in Vermont. The Boondocks The animated series is receiving "two stations reinvented" along with a 50-minute special originally planned for Fall 2020.

The animated series is receiving "two stations reinvented" along with a 50-minute special originally planned for Fall 2020. A new animated Jellystone series featuring the classic Hanna-Barbera characters from Warner Bros. Animation.

A new animated series from Cartoon Network Studios called Mushrooms, as well as a live-action / animated hybrid comedy, Tooned Out, by Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis.

as well as a live-action / animated hybrid comedy, Tooned Out, by Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis. Comedy specials from Conan O & # 39; Brien and the team behind his TBS show. They will develop five stand-up specials for HBO Max: O & # 39; Brien will present two specials featuring short sets from multiple promising comics and curators by three comedians. That list will join another one-hour special by comedian James Veitch.

The service will have a smaller list of original films, between five and 10 per year, according to the original plan. The first highlights of the original movie list include:

A two-picture deal with Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine.

A documentary on Anthony Bourdain.

A four-image contract with Berlanti, which includes Unpregnant, about two teenagers traveling to New Mexico after one discovers she is pregnant, according to Jenni Hendriks and Ted Caplan's young adult novel.

Super Intelligence, a comedy starring Melissa McCarthy about a woman whose romantic life is selected for observation by artificial intelligence.

Bobbie Sue, a comedy starring Gina Rodríguez from Jane the Virgin as a promising young lawyer who joins a Boston law firm.



How does HBO Max fit with HBO Go and HBO Now?



HBO Max will be similar to HBO Go and HBO now but with additional programming.

Generally speaking, HBO Now and HBO Go are almost the same product. The main difference is who uses them: anyone can sign up for HBO Now for $ 15 a month, while HBO Go is the app for people who already have an HBO subscription through a live TV provider like cable or satellite. Both HBO Now and HBO Go broadcast all of the programming available on WarnerMedia's traditional HBO network.

People who already have HBO Now can switch to HBO Max at no additional cost. Your HBO Now app will automatically switch to the HBO Max app via a software update on Wednesday, and people who want to upgrade to Max just need to agree to the terms of service, a privacy policy, and a selection that confirms they want the catalog. extended.

For HBO Go users, it's more complicated. HBO Go is unlocked by a pay TV subscription, and HBO Max will not be unlocked by all pay TV customers. (Return to "How do I get Max if I already have HBO?" For more details.)

How is HBO Max different from other AT&T streaming services?

AT&T has even more streaming services.

AT&T TV is similar to a cable or satellite pay television service, except that it is offered over the Internet. AT&T TV It includes live channels, DVRs, and video on demand that cable subscribers are familiar with, plus the ability to stream from apps like Netflix and Pandora. To watch on TVs, AT&T TV has its own proprietary streaming box that AT&T requires you to use, and subscribers can also watch everything on mobile devices with an app. Right now, it starts at $ 50 a month for the first year of the cheapest tier; the price jumps to $ 93 per month in the second year.

AT&T TV nowOn the other hand, it is a live TV streaming service following the lines of Sling TV or YouTube TV. If you were familiar with DirecTV Now, AT&T TV Now is just the renowned version of that service. Rather than requiring a specific box, it allows subscribers to stream live channels to Rokus, Apple TV, Fire TV, and more, and the channels are also available in a mobile app. It also has a cloud DVR. Services like this are sometimes called thin packet streaming services, but AT & T TV Now's cheapest bundle isn't particularly slim – $ 55 a month for over 45 live channels (not including HBO). Still, it's not as robust as AT&T TV, which is meant to replicate the giant cable bundles of traditional television.

Finally, AT&T Watch TV is closer to a skinny traditional package. It offers more than 35 live channels, including TBS, TNT and CNN, owned by AT&T. AT&T Watch TV is a free benefit included with certain AT&T unlimited wireless data plans, but anyone can subscribe for $ 15 a month. It was designed as a mobile service first, but you can stream AT&T Watch TV to TVs with some boxes, including Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, but others are not supported, like Roku boxes.

