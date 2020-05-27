HBO Max now available on Apple TV and iOS devices

It is rumored that & # 39; Apple Glass & # 39; will start at $ 499, supports prescription lenses and more

Front Page Tech presenter and presenter Jon Prosser today shared several purported details about Apple's rumored augmented reality glasses, including the trade name "Apple Glass," the $ 499 starting price, the prescription lens option, and more. .

The commercial name will be "Apple Glass"

Glasses will start at $ 499 with prescription lens option at additional cost

There will be screens on both …