HBO Max presents the key art of Doom Patrol Season 2

Just days after the DC Universe original series debuted on the recently launched streaming service, HBO Max has unveiled the key art for the upcoming second season of Doom patrol, which also reveals a release date for June 25. Check out the full poster in the gallery below!

DC's weirdest hero group: Cliff Steele, aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor, aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr, aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane, aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero ) and Victor Stone, aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade): They have returned to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow … both figuratively and literally. After Mr. Nobody's defeat, the Doom Patrol members are now found in a small size and stranded on Cliff's toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder, aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), as they confront their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), the daughter of Niles, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat. to bring the end of the world.

Part of the support group, part of the superhero team, the Doom patrol is a gang of super powerful monsters fighting for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Pick up after events Titans, Doom patrol They will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is difficult to reject, but with a warning that is difficult to ignore: their lives will never, never be. the same.

Doom patrol starring Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg, Brendan Fraser as Robotman, Matt Bomer as Negative Man, Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder / The Chief, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, and Alan Tudyk as Mr. Nobody.

The series is written by SupernaturalJeremy Carver is executive producer for Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Jeremy Carver and Sarah Schechter. Berlanti, a master of superhero television shows, has directed series that include All american, Arrow, Black Lightning, DC Legends of Tomorrow, The flash, Riverdale, Supergirl, Blind point, God made me a friend, The red line, Sabrina's chilling adventures, youand Titans

All 15 episodes of the first season are now available for streaming on DC Universe and HBO Max!