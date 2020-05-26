HBO Max Reveals New Details About Green Lantern & Snyder Cut!

During an interview with Business Insider, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly revealed new details about upcoming projects for the new streaming platform, including Green Lantern series, J.J. Abrams " Dark justice league series, the Justice League Snyder Cut, and more.

"Greg (Berlanti, who is producing a Green Lantern series for Max) has made a very good quality DC rate for The CW." Reilly said. “These will not be that. These will be the next step in production value. You can expect the highest level of film production values ​​in those shows, and that's the same for the projects we announced with J.J. (Abrams) ".

Reilly continued that Abrams released the Dark justice league series saying "He has always loved it. He always felt there were many opportunities there and unexplored territory, and a kind of pond where he could play exclusively."

Switching to the League of Justice Snyder Cut, Reilly explained that he and his team were on board the project after a meeting with Zack and Deborah Snyder about the director's cut: "I forgot when Zack and Deborah (Snyder) gave us the idea of ​​where they were going, but even since that meeting, my team and I felt it was something we really wanted to do. There were many problems involved in figuring out how we could fulfill his vision, and a myriad of legal problems. We have been sitting on this for quite some time but working on it. Obviously it was a secret project given the high level of interest, but we were fragmenting it little by little. There was some strategy, but also some chance in how we overcame the hurdle of some of those issues right before (Max's) release. "

Reilly also shared that while the Harry Potter The films (NBCUniversal owns the distribution rights until 2025) will not be available on HBO Max at launch, it remains a priority on their priority list for the franchise to be available on the platform.

The head of content also referred to "extensive DCU discussions" following the announcement that the second season of Doom patrol It will air on both HBO Max and DC Universe. According to the outlet, a representative from HBO Max said BI that "there are no current plans for any other DCU program" to move to HBO Max.

HBO Max will launch this Wednesday.