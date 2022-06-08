Batman is in desperate need of help to save Gotham from the new and improved Joker, but Harley Quinn just might be his best hope. The newest season of the animated TV show has already been renewed for a fifth season by DC Comics and will air on the streaming service HBO Max this summer with all-new episodes. While co-writers Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti have tackled many different topics since their first issue came out 12 years ago, it’s Harley Quinn who resonates as almost a show within a show.

Introduction to Harley Quinn Season 3

Gotham errs are eagerly awaiting the upcoming episode of Harley Quinn Season 3 as it is set to air on March 29th. This season, as well as the previous two, has proven to be a hit, and all eyes are set on Harley Quinn who has been under development for quite some time. The fans have been appalled by many aspects of it including bad writing, horrific storylines, and even an overly sexualized portrayal of female characters. Fortunately, this time around, things are looking up for the show.

And it’s no wonder why. With the release of Harley Quinn Season 3, the show has finally left behind its dark past and is now looking toward a brighter future with a lot of new cast members and even a few returning faces from previous seasons. With all this promise, it is safe to say that fans are eager to find out what kind of changes have taken place since Gotham moved away from corrupt politics and toward less serious themes.

Names of the characters in Harley Quinn Season 3

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn

Lake Bell as Poison Ivy and Cheryl

Alan Tudyk as Clayface

Matt Oberg as Kite Man

Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho

Ron Funches as King Shark

Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman

J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant

The storyline of Harley Quinn Season 3

If you love watching Gotham, then you have a lot to be looking forward to because showrunner Bruno Heller just announced that the third season of Harley Quinn is going to feature Poison Ivy and Joker’s Daughter. A new Harley Quinn is going to wear an all-black ensemble with a side-swept hairdo and will wear a toxic green smiley face. In addition, she will have scarlet lips that look more like raw exposure rather than lipstick.

It is not confirmed if this is the same character from the comics or someone completely new, but there is a huge possibility that in season 3 of Gotham, Poison Ivy and Joker’s Daughter will make their appearance. I am so excited about this. I haven’t watched Gotham for a while now, but I remember how much I love Harley Quinn Season 2 and was looking forward to seeing where Quinn took her relationship with Jim Gordon.

Why is Harley Quinn’s solo series the ideal DC future for her?

With the live-action Suicide Squad film now in theaters, it’s time for DC fans to start focusing on Harley Quinn instead. The female villain has been stealing the spotlight for a long time now and, after playing off one-time girlfriend/former psychiatrist Dr. Harleen Quinzel in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, she will finally get her own solo comic book series this Spring with DC’s new “Rebirth” line.

Harley’s solo series, which will ship twice monthly and focus on the Joker’s gal pal as a thwarted would-be superhero, is the first of many new “Rebirth” titles for DC Comics. They were announced yesterday via a DC All Access special (embedded below), which also included an exclusive look at art from Harley Quinn #1 by co-writers Amanda Conner and co-writer/artists Jimmy Palmiotti.

