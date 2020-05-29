HBO Max Speeding Up Love Life Episode Launch Episode

HBO Max speeds up the release schedule for the Love Life episode

After a strong audience reception of its first three episodes, HBO Max has announced that it will accelerate its release schedule for the film directed by Anna Kendrick. Love life from weekly episodes to chopping episodes over the next two weeks.

Originally planned as a traditional weekly series, WarnerMedia's new streaming service seeks to capitalize on the large audience that received its first scripted series by choosing to launch episodes 4-6 instead on Thursday, June 4, followed by debuts. last four episodes of the first season on Thursday, June 11.

"HBO Max's public has fallen in love with Love life. It is wonderfully gratifying to see that fans have immediately connected to the show and we are accelerating the launch of episodes to meet their demand for more, "Sarah Aubrey, director of original content, HBO Max, said in a statement.. "We are delighted to see 2 He emerges as one of the best artists of all content on Max and we love being able to reward viewers who started watching it from day one. "

Love life is HBO Max's first complete scripted series about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we are on the road with make us who we are when we finally break up with someone forever. The series will continue the search for love of a different protagonist each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships.

Season 1 will feature Anna Kendrick (Perfect tone), Zoë Chao (Downhill, Strangers), Peter Vack (Somebody great, The bold type), Sasha Compere (Miraculous workers, Uncorked) and Lesley Manville (Ghost Thread, Other year).

This remake of a romantic comedy anthology series is by creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd (In a relationship) And is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. Love life It is also produced by Kendrick, Feig, and Dan Magnante, along with Boyd and Bridget Bedard (Transparent, ramy), which also serves a co-showrunner. In addition, Boyd also wrote the pilot and directs the series.

The last time Kendrick joined Feig, the duo produced A simple favor, co-starring Blake Lively. That movie ended up raising $ 97.5 million in the United States on a budget of $ 20 million and received rave reviews, racking up an 85% score on RottenTomatoes.

