HBO Max temporarily removes 'Gone with the Wind'

UPDATE: A spokesperson for HBO Max says "Gone with the wind" will eventually return to the platform with a discussion about their historical context and a complaint about their racist representations.

On Tuesday, HBO Max removed the 1939 film from its library in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd.

"'Gone With The Wind' is a product of its time and represents some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that, unfortunately, have been common in American society. These racist representations were wrong then and are wrong today, and we feel that maintaining this Title without an explanation and a complaint from those representations would be irresponsible, "an HBO Max spokesperson told Variety. "These representations are certainly contrary to WarnerMedia's values, so when we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a complaint of those representations, but it will be presented as it was originally created, because doing what The opposite would be the same as affirming that these prejudices never existed. If we want to create a more just, equitable and inclusive future, we must first recognize and understand our history. "

The deletion comes after a Los Angeles Times opinion piece written by "12 Years a Slave" screenwriter John Ridley called for the film to be removed as it perpetuates racial stereotypes and glorifies pre-South America. war.

Starring Vivienne Leigh, Clark Gable, Hattie McDaniel, and Olivia de Havilland, "Gone With the Wind" takes place on a plantation outside Atlanta after the American Civil War. It tells the love story of Scarlett O & # 39; Hara (Leigh), the daughter of a plantation owner, and Rhett Butler (Gable), a fellow southern aristocrat.

The film won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Leigh, Best Director for Victor Fleming, and Best Supporting Actress for McDaniel, who was the first black person to win an Oscar.

Upon release, "Gone With the Wind" broke theater attendance records and was the highest grossing movie of all time up to that point. It still holds the record when adjusted for inflation. However, despite being considered one of the best movies of all time, some commentators have criticized its portrayal of slavery and blacks.

Following Floyd's death and nationwide protests against oppression of black rights and police violence, there has been increased scrutiny on some television shows with police officers, such as "Live PD" and "Cops," which It was canceled Tuesday on the Paramount Network.