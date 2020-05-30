HBO Max users are upset that they can't access the service on Roku or Amazon Fire TV

The last streaming service entered the streaming wars on Wednesday and, like most debuts, received some praise and disappointment. HBO Max is very successful in its success with a library that includes Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and 2,000 WarnerMedia movies, as well as original content. Each release is not without its flaws and the biggest flaw, at least expressed by many on social media, is that the new service is not available to them on two of the largest streaming platforms.

HBO Max users were frustrated on Wednesday morning when they realized that they would not be able to watch the massive streaming platform on their Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. HBO's parent company AT&T has yet to reach an agreement with any of the companies to show the new service, and it's an agreement that many users thought should have been in place before HBO Max decided to launch. Judging based solely on numbers, they might be right. Not having Roku or Amazon Fire TV deals in place represents a huge gap in HBO Max's reach. Roku had 39.8 million user accounts active at the end of March and that's a number that is certainly higher now. In January, Amazon said Fire TV had more than 40 million active users, and they say that number is even higher now, though they are not providing the updated figure. What is known is that, according to Amazon, almost 5 million HBO subscribers currently access the premium service through Prime Video Channels. So what is going on here?

Multiple reports say entities are haggling over revenue distribution terms and objection to HBO Max's move to an app-based distribution model because that means all content is channeled through the WarnerMedia side rather than through the Roku and Amazon channel platforms. There's also the question of how advertising will be split for a lower-cost version of HBO Max with advertising that WarnerMedia will launch in 2021.

Roku and Amazon released statements on the matter, and while both hope to reach an agreement, one entity was more cordial than the other in addressing the lack of acceptance. This is what a Roku spokesperson said:

"We are focused on mutually positive distribution agreements with all the new OTT services that will provide a quality user experience to viewers in the more than 40 million homes that choose Roku to access their favorite shows and discover new content. Unfortunately We have not yet reached an agreement with HBO Max. While we are not on our platform today, we look forward to helping HBO Max in the future to successfully expand its broadcast business. "

Perhaps Roku's conversations are running smoothly than Amazon's because there was a bit more shade in his statement on the matter:

"AT&T decides to deny these loyal HBO customers access to the expanded catalog. We believe that if you are paying for HBO, you are entitled to new programming through the method you are already using. That is just good customer service and that is just a priority for us. "

It's worth noting that Roku and Fire TV users should still be able to access their HBO Go and HBO Now apps on their respective devices, but even if they have the HBO Go or HBO Now app on their Roku or Fire TV, or even if Your HBO subscription has been updated to Max, you will not be able to see HBO Max on those platforms. WarnersMedia secured a dozen distribution offers for HBO Max before launch so you can access the service at iOS and Android; Xbox One and Playstation 4; Apple TV; Chromecast and web browsers. HBO Max also made a last-minute deal with Comcast for the streaming service on the day of its release.

I had to drop into Chromecast camp to get HBO Max on my TV because I have a TCL smart TV with Roku and an Amazon Firestick. It wasn't a big deal for me, but check out some of these tweets from users below who weren't too happy that Roku or Amazon Fire TV wasn't an option for their HBO Max viewing:

I received this in an email from the official HBO Max account, it looks like there will be no Roku or Amazon Fire TVs or sticks available the first day at launch

Absolutely devastating and downright idiotic, not coming to terms with the two largest streaming platforms pic.twitter.com/qY4ECGAucv – EvilLord37 (@ EvilLord37) May 27, 2020

So @HBO convinces me to cancel HBO now through @hulu for $ 14.99 a few weeks ago and subscribe to @hbomax separately for $ 11.99, but then an hour before I go live they tell me that @Roku not on the list of compatible streaming devices? Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/fMaddbmv26 – Mike and Olive review things (@MikeOliveReview) May 27, 2020

Are you seriously telling me not to Roku @hbomax?! Honestly wtf? – EPM? ???????????? (@ EPM8_3isme) May 27, 2020

HBO Max doesn't have support for Amazon Fire and Roku at launch seems like a big mistake. pic.twitter.com/TmLakdc03S – Brian K Myers (@ fluffyman85) May 27, 2020

They are really going to launch this massive HBO Max app tomorrow without the ability to see it on Roku or Amazon Fire products. Wow. I was expecting an 11 hour deal to be made. – Josh Odson (@Producer_Josh) May 26, 2020

So is @hbomax going to be in Roku or not? Shouldn't all this shit be resolved BEFORE a launch? – Roger (@NotRabbitRoger) May 23, 2020

We know that HBO Max would be coming for a year, so how come they still don't have any deals to have the app on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick, possibly the two places where people watch the most? – Brandyn ???? (@AwYeahMrB) May 27, 2020

HBO Max is not available on Amazon or Roku is a huge disappointment. – Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) May 27, 2020

Everyone else today: * enjoying HBO Max at launch * Me, with a Roku account: pic.twitter.com/wYw46n6gRa – ????????????. ????? #BLM (@moonstoneappul) May 27, 2020

Grrr, I didn't realize that HBO Max and Roku had yet to come to an agreement. I wouldn't have signed up for HBO Max anymore if I knew. – Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) May 26, 2020

