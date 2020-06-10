HBO Max withdraws & # 39; Gone With the Wind & # 39; from the library amid racial tensions

HBO Max pulled the Oscar-winning Civil War epic "Gone with the Wind" from the library amid intense racial tensions following the death of George Floyd.

ScreenRant and The Wall Street Journal were the first to report that the newly launched streaming service kicked off the 1939 film, which takes place on an Atlanta plantation. Critics in the modern era have criticized "Gone with the Wind" for their portrayal of blacks.

The film won eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and made history when Hattie McDaniel became the first black American to win an Oscar for her performance.

The decision to withdraw "Gone With the Wind" from the streaming service sparked a backlash on social media.

"So when will we meet to record copies of To Kill A Mockingbird?" Conservative commentator AG Hamilton asked.

"Hattie McDaniel was the first African-American actor to win an Oscar for his role in Gone With The Wind. It is also his birthday tomorrow. Way to erase a historic black achievement in the name of social justice," reacted Greg Price of the Daily Caller.

"You really do need to buy hard copies of things … Soon everything digital will either be modified beyond recognition or completely canceled," said Washington Free Beacon executive editor Brent Scher.

"This is idiotic. We should learn from the past, not pretend it never existed," tweeted The Hollywood Reporter's award columnist Scott Feinberg.

On Monday, Oscar-winning screenwriter "12 Years Slavery" John Ridley wrote an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times asking HBO Max to remove "Gone With the Wind" from his platform.

"It is a film that, when it doesn't ignore the horrors of slavery, it stops only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color," Ridley argued.

This occurs when Paramount Television announced that it had canceled the long television series "Cops" four days after the network removed it from its agenda.

HBO Max also raised his eyebrows when it was announced that "Looney Tunes" characters like Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam will have no weapons on the streaming service restart.