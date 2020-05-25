HBO Max's New Looney Tunes Cartoon Episode Premieres Before Release

HBO Max has released a new episode of its new series Looney Tunes cartoon, featuring three brand new shorts starring Tweety and Sylvester, Bugs and Elmer, and Daffy Duck. You can watch the full episode below!

Starring loved ones Looney tunes characters, Looney Tunes cartoon echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney tunes theatrical shorts with a narrative approach based on cartoons. Marquee Looney tunes Characters will appear in their classic pairs in simple, guided and visually vibrant stories. The new Warner Bros. Animation series is made up of animated shorts that vary in length and include stories tailored for today's audience.

Featured talent includes Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Sylvester, Tweety, Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote, Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam, Taz, Marvin the Martian, and Beaky Buzzard.

The series features the voices of Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, and Fred Tasciore. The show is produced by Emmy nominee Sam Register, the president of Warner Bros. Animation, along with Peter Browngardt.

Looney Tunes cartoon will premiere on HBO Max on May 27.