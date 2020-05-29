HBO Perry Mason Teaser: everyone is guilty of something

Perry Mason preview: everyone is guilty of something

Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers Endgame) took to Twitter to share a new teaser in the next reboot of the series Perry Mason starring Matthew Rhys (The Americans), giving viewers a deeper look at the twisted case that the iconic private detective-turned-lawyer is tasked with solving. The teaser, which confirms the release date of June 21, can be seen below!

THE. 1931. Everyone is guilty of something … New original series #PerryMasonHBO premieres June 21 at 9 p.m. @HBO… pic.twitter.com/yquucimjHr – Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) May 29, 2020

Based on the Erle Stanley Gardner series of novels, the new Perry Mason It will be established in 1932 in Los Angeles. As the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression, this city is booming! Petroleum! Olympic Games! Sound film! Evangelical fervor! And a kidnapping of children went very, very wrong! This limited series follows the origins of American Fiction's most legendary criminal defense attorney, Perry Mason (Rhys). When the case of the decade breaks its door, Mason's relentless pursuit of truth reveals a fractured city and, perhaps, a path to redemption for himself.

Emmy winner Matthew Rhys (The Americans) plays the title character alongside Oscar nominee John Lithgow (Pet Sematary, Terms of love, The crown) and Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) Chris ChalkGotham) and Shea Whigham (Homecoming) have been registered as regulars of the series, while Nate Corddry (Mother), Veronica Falcon (Queen of the South)Jefferson Mays (I am the night)Gayle RankinRADIANCE) and Lili Taylor (Cameras) is also set to star in the limited series for recurring roles.

The limited series will be directed and produced by Tim Van Patten, who is one of HBO's oldest contributors. He has worked on many popular HBO series like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Sex and the City, and Superfluous or useless things.

The adaptation is co-written by Rolin Jones and Ron Fritzgerald, who are also set for the showrunners of the series. Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers Endgame) and Susan Downey has developed the project and both will be executive producers through their Downey Banner Team. Jones, Fritzgerald and Rhy are also executive producers along with Amanda Burrell and Joe Horaceck of the Downey team.

Perry Mason's adventures have been adapted multiple times in various media, and the character has been the subject of radio plays, movies, television movies, and perhaps most notably a CBS television series called Perry Mason which ran from 1957 to 1966.