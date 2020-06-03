HBO’s Lovecraft Country Trailer Has Racist Cops & Supernatural Monsters

Racist cops and supernatural monsters collide in the trailer for Lovecraft Country, an HBO series based on the novel and created by Misha Green.

HBO has released a new trailer for its upcoming series, Lovecraft Country. Adapted from Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, the fantasy-horror drama was developed by Misha Green, the co-creator of the acclaimed series Underground Railroad. Underground. Producers J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele are also lending their names to the production, with the Lovecraft Country cast directed by actors like Jonathan Majors (The last black man in San Francisco), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of prey) and Michael Kenneth Williams (The wire)

As for the story, Lovecraft Country she follows Atticus Black (Seniors), a young man who searches for his missing father (Williams) and discovers his family's secrets with the help of his friend, Letitia Dandridge (Smollett-Bell), and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance ). Their journey takes them to the heart of the Jim Crow era of the 1950s, and brings them face to face with everything from racist white cops to, as seen in Lovecraft Country teaser: monsters straight out of a (who else) H.P. Lovecraft

With the show slated to premiere in August, HBO continues its marketing campaign with the launch of another Lovecraft Country trailer. Check it out below.

The new trailer for Lovecraft Country dives a little more into its plot causing "secret legacy" from the Black family that Atticus' father discovered before he disappeared, while at the same time offering a glimpse into both daily (white supremacists who ignite crosses of fire) and supernatural (strange creatures in the forest) horrors with which the heroes of the show meet face to face on their odyssey Overall, it makes the show seem like a better version of what Green Book I was trying to be; that is, a dramatization of what black people's lives were like during the Jim Crow era, but one that uses fantasy horror and a black perspective to tell their story, rather than the drama of feeling good and white. The series also looks really cool so far, in terms of its polished cinematography and attractive production design.

Obviously, HBO has been known for its high-caliber original series, but in recent years they have begun to further diversify into different genres to tell socially relevant stories. Last year, for example, the network gained a lot in the way of critical acclaim for Watchers, a continuation of Alan Moore's superhero comic book show that explored real-world racial injustice and the legacy of white supremacy in the US. USA Not only are those issues as important as ever right now (with protests over the deaths of black Americans at the hands of police around the world), Lovecraft Country has the potential to address them just as well, and perhaps even better, than Watchers did.

Lovecraft Country premieres on HBO this August.

