The show to runThe new HBO comedy from a team by Vicky Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever has just finished its first season. While a second season potentially hangs in the balance, fans will have at least had the first arc of the show thrillingly romantic and always unpredictable.

While the main focus of the show was on the steamy, forbidden, and escapist romance between Ruby and Billy, there was also a lot of laughter over the situation. A little bit of a more daring comedy, to run he had a bunch of quotes that made viewers roll. It is a testament to the clever writing of the show.

10 Hallway or window

In the first episode of to runWhen Ruby arrives at the airport to buy a plane ticket, she comes and goes with the airline employee about whether she wants a seat in the aisle or a window seat. Ultimately, the only thing you're sure of is that you don't want a middle seat.

When the employee begins to get confused, Ruby explodes: "Don't ask me any questions! Just give me a ticket!" Wever's delivery of the line is not only funny, but the secretary's reaction consolidates it as a great moment.

9 9 Search

Later in the first episode of to run, Billy and Ruby reconnect, and Ruby immediately recalls a memory from college. She remembers when Billy mixed the word "persecution" with the word "therefore." Then she says, "You went around puzzling people saying, 'Pursuit, we should probably wrap up.'"

It's not just a lot of fun mixing and reading lines. It is also a summative view of Billy's character. In a memory, Ruby tells the audience everything they need to know about Billy.

8 Malarkey

In to runIn the third episode, Billy takes a bank in Chicago to preemptively withdraw funds from his account. When she meets Sean, the bank teller, her accent immediately makes the money man fall in love.

After reading that Sean likes his Irish accent, Billy leans on him. Gleeson throws an exaggerated pronunciation of "malarkey" while saying to Sean, "That's a very Irish name you have there." The joy on Sean's face is contagious.

7 7 Dirty room

In the second episode of to runRuby does her best to seduce a stranger on the train in an attempt to make Billy jealous. Of course, Ruby doesn't have her fastball with her and as a result, her flirting attempts go over the boy's head.

"Well not if it's dirty," is the man's response to Ruby trying to lure him into his private room on the train. Of course, he had a different interpretation of what a dirty room means than Ruby intended.

6 6 Badger

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was not only a producer of RUnited Nations. She also played the character of Laurel, who takes Billy and Ruby on a walk and ends up involved in the research surrounding them.

When Laurel first shows up, her taxidermist trends are on full display. With respect to a dead badger that he has in his sights, he says: "I would say that it is completely dead." The juxtaposition of the expressionless delivery of Waller-Bridge with the madness that Ruby and Billy had just endured makes it a very fun moment.

5 5 Karaoke

Laurel is a recurring character in to run And in the penultimate episode of the season, he sings a karaoke version of "I Will Always Love You" at the local bar, The Thirsty Cactus. Her performance is very subdued and sharp and it is difficult to even hear her.

When it's over, the MC walks onto the stage to encourage applause for Laurel. However, he also releases the line, "Great to almost hear you again." It is a lovely little pick.

4 4 Small town

After the questionable murder case in which Ruby and Billy are involved, they begin to have dissenting opinions on whether or not they should be seen. Eventually, Ruby needs to use the bathroom and Billy tells her to use the forest to avoid being seen in a real bathroom.

Wever, once again, uncorks a brilliant and exasperated line delivery when he screams, "I don't care who sees me! I'm innocent and I have my period!" It's been a difficult two days for Ruby, but lines like these help her release some tension.

3 Needy blonde

When Laurel talks to Babe, the investigating police officer, she describes Billy and Ruby as "a needy blonde and a boy in a woman's coat."

Obviously, fans know a lot more about these two, but it's also a pretty efficient way to summarize them. The line is made more fun by the fact that Laurel and Babe are discussing this in Thirsty Cactus. No part of the investigation was conventional.

2 Ginger children

Continuing with the barrage of excellent lines that emerged from this penultimate episode, "Tell", Ruby and Billy begin to talk a bit about their regrets with their relationship. Ruby mentions that she thinks Billy is upset because he has children.

He responds by saying, "I am upset that you did not have my children." It's a heartwarming moment that is immediately cut short with the excellent line, "I didn't want kids with ginger." Could be to runThe best date.

one Jealousy

One of the best parts of Wever's electrical performance is how frustrated he is with Billy's slightly mean jokes and how he can't help but love him despite them. This frustration often manifests itself in physical outbursts that are fun.

The best of them comes at the end of to run when Ruby apologizes for never having seen one of Billy's famous speeches. She says, "I was jealous." To this, Billy replies, "I know." He's being funny, but he's also serious. Ruby can't help but smile, hit the bed and growl, "A ******". It's a hysterical moment on a great HBO show.

