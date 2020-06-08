He appeared angry over a Black Lives Matter protest. She showed how to look down on him.







In a video shared on social media, a man is seen shouting profanity at a group of protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter in Whitefish, about 60 miles from the Canadian border.

The man, identified by police as Jay Snowden, 51, is clearly agitated and turns more and more as the group begins chanting "Peaceful!" to drown out their screams.

In a powerful image shared by Samantha Francine, who is one of the protesters, Snowden, a tall white man, is seen looking at a much smaller Francine as she looks him in the eye, holding up a sign saying "Say your Names". "

Francine, who is biracial, told CNN that at that heated moment with Snowden standing inches from her face, she felt no fear.