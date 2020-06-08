He appeared angry over a Black Lives Matter protest. She showed how to look down on him.

In a video shared on social media, a man is seen shouting profanity at a group of protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter in Whitefish, about 60 miles from the Canadian border.
The man, identified by police as Jay Snowden, 51, is clearly agitated and turns more and more as the group begins chanting "Peaceful!" to drown out their screams.
Francine, who is biracial, told CNN that at that heated moment with Snowden standing inches from her face, she felt no fear.
Look at the video (warning: there is inappropriate language):
The 27-year-old protester said the words of her white father, who died 16 years ago, went through her head: "No matter who the threat is, no matter what the threat, you look them in the eye so I know you are human ".
"At that moment, I felt those words that my father spoke to me from a very young age and I saw fear in his eyes and I knew he was not going to hurt me," said Francine. "He was upset and uncomfortable, so I stood firm and he was captured in such a beautiful way."
Snowden was eventually removed from the scene by the police. Later, after police consulted with the Whitefish city attorney, he was charged with disorderly conduct, Whitefish police said in a statement posted on social media. Expected in court on June 17.
"The city of Whitefish is dedicated to protecting the rights of First Amendment people to protest peacefully and to ask everyone involved to respect the rights of others and to protest peacefully," police said.
CNN contacted Snowden, but he did not respond to CNN's request for comment. It is not clear if he has an attorney.
When asked how she feels about the way people viewed the incident, Francine said, "I've been through so much, experienced so much in the last 27 years, and at that point everything I've been through makes sense."
She said that every person who had yelled at her like that, every person who had hurt her feelings, disappointed her or embarrassed her, brought her to that moment. "I was surrounded by so many amazing people at the time and there was such incredible energy, I just knew what to do," she said.
Francine said she has no malice in her heart towards Snowden and did in fact deliver a gift basket to his wife on Saturday to let her know that he knows that his wife does not play her husband.
Ninety-seven percent of the 8,000 white fish population identifies as white, according to a 2019 census.