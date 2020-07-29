He denied 2 black doctors membership for years. Now the American Academy of Pediatrics apologizes







Doctors Alonzo deGrate Smith and Roland Boyd Scott first applied for AAP membership in 1939, nine years after the definitive authority on pediatric care was founded. Over the next six years, both were repeatedly rejected.

They were finally admitted in 1945. Both men have died.

"This apology has been long overdue," AAP President Dr. Sally Goza said when the group released a new policy statement on Wednesday.

The statement includes quotes from the minutes of the AAP Executive Board meeting and the racist beliefs of some of its early leaders.