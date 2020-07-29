He denied 2 black doctors membership for years. Now the American Academy of Pediatrics apologizes

Doctors Alonzo deGrate Smith and Roland Boyd Scott first applied for AAP membership in 1939, nine years after the definitive authority on pediatric care was founded. Over the next six years, both were repeatedly rejected.
They were finally admitted in 1945. Both men have died.
"This apology has been long overdue," AAP President Dr. Sally Goza said when the group released a new policy statement on Wednesday.
The statement includes quotes from the minutes of the AAP Executive Board meeting and the racist beliefs of some of its early leaders.
DeGrate and Scott were both physicians and faculty members at Howard University School of Medicine when they faced systemic racism and were unable to join their local chapter of the American Medical Association or obtain admission privileges at local hospitals, said the AAP.
"When they applied to AAP to become members, they faced a 'shameful challenge to membership' that lasted six years, through multiple AAP Executive Committee meetings," the pediatrics group said.
A formal apology for a racist past.
Goza said the group is issuing a formal apology for its racist past and pledges to eradicate discrimination based on race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity from its statutes.
"The AAP is celebrating our 90th anniversary this year, and we have accomplished many good things for children," said Goza. "But we must also recognize where we have failed to meet our ideals. That is the only way we can work together to build a better future."
The policy statement will be published in the September issue of Pediatrics and comes a year after the group released a policy statement that identifies the breed as a driver of poor medical outcomes and health disparities. The statement included guidelines for pediatricians to address racism.
"Formally acknowledging past transgressions and calling racism by its name is the only way forward for the authentic advancement of the equity agenda within the Academy," said Dr. Joseph Wright, member of the AAP Board of Directors, in a statement.
"At this turning point in our nation's history, it is appropriate for the Academy to publicly and transparently highlight its continued leadership commitment to address all threats to the health and well-being of children and their families."