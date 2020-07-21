He feels "very comfortable" with how Yoenis Céspedes is running

The good news is that Yoenis Céspedes went through her first game in two years without a setback. The bad news is that there wasn't much to measure, and the only time he was able to use his legs, he didn't accelerate.

Still, as he has for most of Spring Training 2.0, first-year manager Luis Rojas spoke about what he saw of Cespedes, saying he "looks good" and is "very comfortable" with the way it has run.

In three innings of an exhibition game Sunday against the Yankees, he didn't get a hit in the field, unless he counted the home run by Aaron Judge that he tracked down to the fence in left field. The often-injured outfielder didn't get a chance to run much, aside from his first at-bat on Saturday night, when he advanced three-quarters of a speed on a slow roll and was ejected half a step after the initial call. him beating the shot.

"Yes, we are comfortable with what he is giving us out of the box. For me, he is at a competitive level. He is getting out of the box," Rojas said in a Zoom call Monday night. "This is a guy who suffered a very hard injury and has worked very hard to get where he is now, and I like what I see in him." Right now, I'm very comfortable with him. "

Rojas said they would like the 34-year-old slugger, who missed all of last season and most of 2018 due to multiple leg injuries, to have a few opportunities in the outfield before the season starts on Friday, though not He played in Monday's In-School Game and left Citi Field before his scheduled Zoom call with the media. It's been there for only a handful of entries so far. Either the Mets and Cespedes are suspicious of his injury again or he just isn't ready to put pressure on him. But it looks like the Mets are ready to start the season with the batter in the lineup, even if he didn't run down the line in both exhibition games against the Yankees.

On July 11, the only time he spoke to the media during camp, Céspedes said he would be ready for Opening Day. He last appeared in a regular season game on July 20, 2018, exactly two years ago on Monday. Since then, he underwent surgery on each of his heels and suffered ankle fractures in an accident on his ranch that involved a boar. Cespedes has said that he sometimes wakes up with tension in a tendon on his heel, but otherwise he feels good.

Actual evidence, however, has yet to come.