He promised his friend that he would split the cash if he won the lottery. He is doing exactly that with his $ 22 million jackpot

Twenty-eight years later, Cook kept his word.

The Elk Mound, Wisconsin man won a whopping $ 22 million playing Powerball.

And true to his word, he reached out to his old fishing buddy Feeney.

The two friends had been buying tickets every week and were surprised that their luck finally came.

After reality, Cook did what any hard-working American would do: quit his job!

Now enjoy retired life alongside Feeney, a retired firefighter.

The couple chose the $ 16.7 million cash option, which means they each took home about $ 5.7 million after tax.

So what big plans are these two friends hatching now? The answer is simple: spend more time together.

The old friends and their wives took a road trip some time ago, and plan to do it again.

But this time, instead of a Chrysler PT Cruiser Convertible, they will launch into something more stylish.