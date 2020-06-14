He proposed to his girlfriend at a Black Lives Matter protest to celebrate black love







In the midst of the march, singing, and bonding with other protesters, Xavier Young, 26, knelt down and asked Alston to be his wife.

"I had no idea what I would propose at the protest," Young told CNN. "But when we decided to go, I threw the ring in my bag along with the protest team. When things slowed down a bit, I made it look like I was grabbing some water, I took out the ring and asked her to marry me."

Photographer Charles Crouch was at the Raleigh protest on May 30 and captured the poignant moment in what he called "divine time." After the proposal, he and the couple ended up being friends.

Alston, 23, who is four months pregnant with the couple's first child, said she knew Young would find a bold way to propose to her. But when he did so at the protest, she was completely shocked and immediately said yes.