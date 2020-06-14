He proposed to his girlfriend at a Black Lives Matter protest to celebrate black love

In the midst of the march, singing, and bonding with other protesters, Xavier Young, 26, knelt down and asked Alston to be his wife.
"I had no idea what I would propose at the protest," Young told CNN. "But when we decided to go, I threw the ring in my bag along with the protest team. When things slowed down a bit, I made it look like I was grabbing some water, I took out the ring and asked her to marry me."
Photographer Charles Crouch was at the Raleigh protest on May 30 and captured the poignant moment in what he called "divine time." After the proposal, he and the couple ended up being friends.
Alston, 23, who is four months pregnant with the couple's first child, said she knew Young would find a bold way to propose to her. But when he did so at the protest, she was completely shocked and immediately said yes.
"I really didn't expect this, but I loved it. It was so sweet and memorable. I know I will remember the moment forever," said Alston.
& # 39; Black lives matter and black love matters & # 39;
Alston and Young met in the summer of 2018 when they worked at a laser entertainment center, but it wasn't love at first sight.
"The first thing I said to him was, 'My God, is that your voice, stop talking,'" Young laughed. "And then we fell in love."
The proposal did more than solidify their love: it connected them to their community and symbolized hope for the future, he said.
Young said he hopes the proposal brings something beautiful to a difficult and painful time.
"It is important for black people, people who look like Marjorie and me, to see images of black love in the midst of everything that is happening and happening recently," he said. "Black lives matter and black love matters because with our love we can heal each other and begin to address the trauma of being black in the United States."