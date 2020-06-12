Head in the mud | Fox News

** Do you want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.** **

On the list: Head in the mud – Trump promises police reforms, but narrowly – The Republican Senate is rushing to produce a police bill – Trump will accept a new nomination in Jacksonville – First Atlantis and now this …

AT THE HEAD IN THE MUD

If the ads you see when you consume entertainment or news these days seem like political points, it's not just because we're going through difficult times or because we're doing it in a very irritating election year.

You know the After 20 buzzword releases about meaningful sounding music, you get the plug almost but not entirely from a narrator who sounds like Robertson Cliff or Cicely Tyson.

“The family is at home. Home is essential. Essential is all of us. We is union. Togetherness is family … Whatever happens, whether you're happy and healthy or killed by your luscious zombie brains, here at Uncle Slappy's Pest Control, we're always on your side. "

It is partly the result of how the ads are sold. Ad creators should look a few weeks into the future when production begins and guess what the national mood might be. And as we've all learned, the two-week guesswork hasn't been anyone's strength lately. The default is to make something neutral appear and avoid the hard sell when doing so can seem rude.

And while uncertain times do produce many sensitive points, it's also that many of the people who are making the ads to convince you to buy your clients' gewgaws and gimcracks are the same people who previously sold you candidates.

They can even go from one side to another. The people who sold you Bill clintonThe "bridge to the 21st century" may now be overseeing campaigns promoting remote meeting apps. They could end up selling you Joe BidenIt is a malarkey against monochrome images of majesty and human misery.

The people who sold you the Iraq surge may now be selling you mobile banking solutions. They could end up selling you that we must transition to greatness to return to MAGA briefly (MAGAA?) Before we can finally KAG.

Minor notes of piano key. Reverse photos in historical images. Voices hectic with a little vibrato during post-production. Perhaps the family cadence of a celebrity. It seems tough enough to go viral, but well produced enough to reduce worries about sharing a fake video. Faces in the foreground framed.

As we get closer to the election, you will see more and more attack announcements, which have a different tone than these small inspirational efforts. But you also know them.

The audible curl of the lip in the announcer's voice. The three-word quote from an edited media outlet as biased as a Zagat review published on a greasy spoon; "The pizza … was … delicious." And most of all, the pungent smell of urgent fear. This liar is going to destroy America and it will be your fault if you let it go.

And you know why they do what they do. They do it because it works.

Appeals to emotion are much easier than reasoning, and fear is perhaps the most powerful, the most visceral, of all. And it's not new that campaigns seek to appeal to your heart rather than your head.

"Hope" was not exactly the Federalist Documents and the Willie Horton the place could not have been mistaken for a Lincoln-Douglas debate. With limited time and, until recent years, limited resources, the campaigns had no qualms about simplifying it and going through the gut.

Anything we can do to prevent this flummery from clogging our airwaves, inboxes, and video streams is probably worse than the problem itself. Limiting the discourse of political candidates is treacherous territory.

Like much of what afflicts America today, work belongs to the people. It will be up to Americans to remember that this cheap demagoguery does not deserve any of the problems we face or the offices its practitioners aspire to.

We can refuse to be afraid. We can refuse to be angry. We can refuse to hate. We can do all of that without the help of online fact checkers or government censors because if we take a moment to consider it, we know that those things are not worthy of our heritage.

James Madison he said that a well-educated citizenry was the best defense against "cunning and dangerous invasions of public liberty." And Lord, we are really in need of those gifts now.

We don't care how you vote. That's your business. But our plea is that as you go through these next 144 days of fetid acrimony, false atrocities, and glandular melodrama, you do so by protecting your heart for the good things it was done for.

Use your head instead.

THE RULEBOOK: TOUCHY, TOUCHY

"It must be that this people, so jealous of their liberties, have introduced, in all the previous models of the constitutions that they have established, the most precise and rigid precautions on this point, whose omission in the new plan, has given birth to all this apprehension and clamor. " – Alexander Hamilton, Federalist No. 24

WAITING TIME: LOVE LOVE

USA Today: “June 12 is Love Day, a celebration that marks the day the Supreme Court struck down state bans on interracial marriage. The day is named after the monumental case, Loving v. Virginia, and the interracial couple in the center, Richard and Mildred Loving. The 1967 Supreme Court decision overturned 16 state bans on interracial marriage as unconstitutional. "In the long run, it changes the United States," he said. Peter Wallenstein, author of "Race, Sex, and the Freedom to Marry: Loving v. Virginia". "It is a surprising case." In the five decades after the decision, interracial marriage has increased dramatically. In 2015, one in six newlyweds had a spouse of a different race or ethnicity, which is more than five times the number of newlyweds married in 1967, according to analysis by the Pew Research Center of data from the US Census Bureau. USA … (Designer Know) Tanabe He said the name is "not only a reference to a royal couple who fought against racial injustice, but also represents the love we give to each other."

Mark in the work? – Email us at HALFTIMEREPORT@FOXNEWS.COM with your suggestions, comments, or questions.

MARKER

NATIONAL AVERAGE FROM HEAD TO HEAD

Triumph: 41.8 percent

Biden: 50.2 percent

Lead size: Biden by 8.4 points

Change for a week: First week on average

(The average includes: CNN: Trump 41% – Biden 55%; NBC News / WSJ: Trump 42% – Biden 49%; NPR / PBS / Marist: Trump 43% – Biden 50%; IBD: Trump 42% – Biden 49%; Monmouth University: Trump 41% – Biden 52%.)

BATTLE POWER RANGES

(270 electoral votes necessary to win)

Launching: (103 electoral votes): Wisconsin (10), Ohio (18), Florida (29), Arizona (11), Pennsylvania (20), North Carolina (15)

Read R / Probable R: (186 electoral votes)

Read D / Probable D: (249 electoral votes)

(Complete classification here.)

TRUMP WORK PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 40.6 percent

Average disapproval: 55 percent

Net score: -14.4 points

Change for a week: ↓ 2.4 points

(The average includes: CNN: 40% approve – 57% disapprove; NPR / PBS: 42% approve – 55% disapprove; IBD: 42% approve – 52% disapprove; Gallup: 39% approve – 57% disapprove; CBS News: 40% approve – 54% disapprove.)

TRUMP PROMISES POLICE REFORMS, BUT CORRECTLY

NYT: "President Trump offered only a vague political response Thursday to the murder of George Floyd, saying he would sign an executive order that encourages best practices from police departments while rejecting broader proposals to address racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. … Mr. Trump strongly defended law enforcement agencies and made it clear that he had little interest in broader legislation being debated in Congress. At a round table he convened at a Dallas church before organizing a fundraising campaign, the president mocked activists calling for police departments to be dismantled or dismantled. "Instead, we have to go the other way," Trump said. ‘We must invest more energy and resources in police training and recruitment and community participation. We have to respect our police, we have to take care of our police. & # 39; … Mr. Trump was more explicit in what he would not support than in what he would do, beyond repeating his support to expand economic development, invest in medical facilities and encourage school choice in minority communities " .

Trump is silent the rebuke of the superior general – Fox News: "President Trump, in an extensive interview with Fox News, said he is" fine "with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General. Mark MilleyThe decision to express regret for accompanying the president during a photo shoot last week in Lafayette Square, while defending his own actions that day. The president also intervened more broadly in the nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd in police custody, while calling on Seattle officials for his handling of protesters who have taken over several blocks of the city. "I will tell them that if they don't fix that situation, we will fix it," Trump said. Talking to the host "overtime outnumbered" Harris Faulkner, the president responded to implicit criticism from Milley and other military figures about the handling of his visit to the San Juan Episcopal Church near the White House last week, after part of the church had been burned down the night before. " .

He says the Tulsa meeting will be a "celebration" USA Today: "President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast Friday that his decision to hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the site of a horrific 1921 attack on African-Americans, on the holiday that marks the end of American slavery, it was not deliberate. Fox News host Harris Faulkner asked Trump if he chose the location and date on purpose, to which the president said "no," despite the fact that his campaign had announced the June 15 holiday when he was asked about his moment. ‘Think of it as a celebration. My manifestation is a celebration. In the history of politics, I think I can say that there has never been any group or person that has had protests like me, "said Trump. Go I'm going and I'm just saying, give me the biggest stadium and we fill it all the time. We've never had a vacancy. "

Trump thought he was quoting the Philadelphia mayor who harassed the race about shooting looters: WaPo: "… Faulkner changed the conversation to Trump's tweets. …" And the tweets, "When the looting begins, the shooting begins," he continued, referring to Trump's widely criticized response to protests by Minneapolis last month, which many interpreted as a racist threat of violence. After Faulkner's history lesson on Trump's phrase change, which she said the president had "scared a lot of people," Trump continued to insist that he had listened to the former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner. Frank Rizzo say something similar "He had an expression like that," Trump said, referring to Rizzo as "a very tough mayor" … Rizzo, who died in 1991, earned a reputation at the time for being tough on crime, but always has been criticized for his treatment of Philadelphia's black and gay communities. "

Gallup poll drops 10 points since May – Gallup: “President Donald Trump's job approval rating has dropped to 39% amid protests nationwide over racial injustice. His grades this year had been the best in his presidency, but are now close to his 40% average. The latest reading is from a survey from May 28 to June 4, conducted as protests occurred across the country after George Floyd's death on May 25. … The survey was completed ahead of Friday's news of an unexpected drop in the unemployment rate. The decline in approval returns the metric to a level last seen in October, shortly after the House of Representatives launched a impeachment investigation into Trump's dealings with the Ukrainian government. Trump's latest job approval rating fell significantly among all party groups, and by similar margins between each. This includes falls of seven percentage points among Republicans (to 85%) and Independents (to 39%), and nine points among Democrats (to 5%). Republicans' approval of Trump is the lowest since September 2018 (also 85%). "

Republican Senate hastens to produce bill

AP: "Venturing into a new priority, Senate Republicans are quickly compiling a package of police changes after George Floyd's death that would create a national database of use-of-force incidents, encouraging police cameras and would include a long-standing stalled effort lynching a federal hate crime. The burst of political energy reflects how quickly the national conversation about police and racial injustice is improving business as usual in Washington. The Republican Party's emerging bill doesn't go as far as a new Democratic package, but it includes several similar provisions. What is unclear is whether President Donald Trump will endorse any of the proposed changes. Leader of the Senate majority Mitch McConnell, whose home state of Kentucky faces riots over the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, indicated Thursday that the legislation would be ready soon. "The murder of black Americans like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor has accelerated important conversations," McConnell said when the Senate opened. "

Paul presents bill to end orders not to touch – Politician: "Sen. Rand paul On Thursday, he introduced legislation to stop the use of arrest warrants, an idea that Democrats are also pushing for calls for police reform. The Kentucky Republican's bill, titled the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, requires federal law enforcement officers to notify their authority and purpose before entering a home. The law would also apply to state and local law enforcement agencies that receive money from the Department of Justice. The legislation comes after Taylor, a 26-year-old African American woman, was shot dead at her Louisville home by police who had a no-touch order. "After talking to Breonna Taylor's family, I have come to the conclusion that it is time to get rid of the orders not to touch," Paul said in a statement. "This bill will effectively end direct incursions into the United States." Paul's legislation comes as both sides look at a series of police reform proposals, amid a national trial with police brutality since the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. "

House Republicans find common ground with Democrats – Roll call: "House Republicans are in the process of crafting police legislation that focuses on three pillars: performance, transparency and accountability, minority leader Kevin McCarthy he said Thursday. Part of the effort will be led by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, including a senior member. Jim Jordan and others who met Thursday with the senator. Tim Scott, the South Carolina Republican who is leading the charge on law enforcement legislation in his chamber. "We agree on many things … moving in the right direction," Scott told reporters after the meeting. Scott also said the text of the Senate Republican Party surveillance bill is being finalized tonight and tomorrow and should be ready for publication by Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest. "

TRUMP TO ACCEPT THE RE-NOMINATION IN JACKSONVILLE

AP: "Jacksonville, Florida has been selected to host the celebration that marks President Donald Trump's acceptance of his party's nomination for reelection," the president of the Republican National Committee said Thursday. Ronna McDaniel He made the announcement a day after saying Jacksonville was a favorite to host the event. … McDaniel said the event would take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, which houses 15,000 people. She said more details will be released in the coming weeks. The party's most mundane business, including discussions on the platform, will still take place in Charlotte due to contractual obligations. The RNC had spent the past week exploring locations after the Governor of North Carolina. Roy Cooper it rejected Trump's demand that the convention be allowed to take place Aug. 24-27 without social distancing measures. "

The work of the convention will remain in Charlotte under the rules of social distancing. Fox News: "Two days after the Republican National Committee (RNC) moved not to update the Republican Party platform from the 2016 convention, President Trump tweeted that he prefers" a new and updated Platform. "The Republican Party still has not voted Platform & # 39; & # 39 ;, tweeted the president on Friday morning. & # 39; Slowly. I prefer a new and updated platform, briefly, if possible. " The RNC executive committee voted Wednesday night not to make changes to the 2016 Republican convention platform. The committee also moved to dramatically reduce the commercial aspects of the 2020 convention, which will still take place in Charlotte. , North Carolina, even though the party moves a large part of the event elsewhere. The committee voted to limit in-person participation in Charlotte to just 336 delegates, far fewer than the more than 2,500 who would normally attend. "

BIDEN PRESENTS PLAN TO RESTART THE ECONOMY

The Philadelphia researcher: "Joe Biden He stopped at the Enterprise Center in West Philadelphia on Thursday to present an eight-part plan to reopen the country safely. ‘Trump has had a one point plan: open business. Just open them, "Biden said.‘ It does nothing to keep workers safe and keep companies open. And second, very little has been done to build consumer confidence. " Biden, who began gradually ramping up campaign events in person recently after the coronavirus shut down the campaign in mid-March, spoke to Della Clark, president of the Business Center, which helps support minority-owned businesses; US Rep. USA Dwight Evans (D., Pa.); and two women financially affected by health restrictions. … Biden discussed aspects of his eight-part plan to reopen, which includes ordering the federal government to provide and pay for regular tests for workers returning to work. It also suggests ensuring that workers have access to personal protective equipment and extending federal paid vacations to workers who get sick from COVID-19, as well as those who care for family members with the virus. "

Biden, a former police defender, struggles with his loyalties. ABC News: “In 2002, then-Senator Joe Biden wrote an opinion piece for the Delaware State News, reacting to an FBI report that the national crime rate was on the rise for the first time in 10 years. Biden warned that while crime was low in its home state, the country needed to remain vigilant against the rising rate. … Eighteen years later, Biden is now the alleged Democratic candidate, mounting his third race for the presidency amid a national discussion on systemic racism, and urgently calling for extensive police reforms after George Floyd's death while He was in police custody in Minneapolis. While Biden has called this "one of those big turning points in American history," his criminal justice record and more than two decades of calls to increase the number of police officers on the street. they are looking again, putting their past positions at odds with the conclusions of even some allies. "

Increase your rhetoric. AP: “Joe Biden is taking an increasingly aggressive stance as he seeks to break out of a month-long campaign freeze imposed by the coronavirus outbreak. Over the course of 24 hours, the alleged Democratic candidate sharpened his rhetoric against President Donald Trump, warning that he could try to steal the election. Her campaign organized a petition pressuring Facebook to push her efforts to prevent the spread of misinformation. And he launched a plan to restart a coronavirus-hit economy in a way that he says won't make Americans choose between their health and livelihoods. The rapid succession of developments indicates Biden's growing desire to be more assertive. He is betting that he can build momentum by contrasting with Trump's leadership as the country is hit by the pandemic, economic turmoil and riots stemming from racial injustice and police brutality. "

THE CONGRESS MAY BE EXPELLED FOR OFFICIATING THE GAY WEDDING

Politician: “A small universe of Republican Party activists will drive through the parking lot of a church in central Virginia on Saturday to decide the fate of Rep. Denver Riggleman. A single-term congressman with a libertarian streak, Riggleman found himself locked in a fierce intraparty battle after infuriating local officials in his district by officiating a same-sex marriage last year. His reelection prospects are further hampered by Virginia's island election system, which allows an insignificant number of Republican delegates to choose the candidate at a convention. By Sunday morning, he may become the third House incumbent to drop in the 2020 cycle. Riggleman's opponent, a former Campbell County supervisor and Liberty University employee. Good bob, is running as a staunch social conservative. She is campaigning for her belief in a traditional vision of marriage, ending birthright citizenship and opposing abortion for any reason, even if the mother's life is in danger. "

PLAY BY PLAY

Attorney General to resign – Reuters

Hoyer Describes House's Busy Agenda After Police Legislation – Role call

AUDIBLE: AND THAT'S A FACT

"We are free, Mr. President. – Fox News presenter Harris Faulkner to President Trump after Trump said it was "questionable" whether Abraham Lincoln He had done more for black Americans than Trump because of the "bottom line" of Lincoln's presidency.

ANY SUNDAY

Tune in this weekend as Mr. Sunday sits with the HUD Secretary Ben carsonRep. Karen bass, D-Calif. and infectious disease epidemiologist Michael Osterholm. Watch "Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace. "Check local listings for broadcast times in your area.

#mediabuzz – Host Howard Kurtz has the latest version of the week's media coverage. Watch #mediabuzz on Sundays at 11 a.m. ET.

Of the bleaches

"I have to agree with Dana in & # 39; emu & # 39; with all the time & # 39; u & # 39 ;, but I loved that story! And please, as the elections approach, Tuberville is a short "u" like a bathtub. Like the guy who said he would drop Ole Miss in a pine box, shortly before the helicopter landed in Auburn. Alabama deserves it. " – Mary Carol MillerGreenwood, miss.

(Ed. Note: Oh, Doc, I'm in biiiiiiiiig trouble next week. You and Dana are right about the sound of toity Pronunciation of "ē-myü" instead of my "ē-moo". Given his track record in "ruh-coon", I was overconfident and allowed myself to tease my friend. You may need me to administer first aid after the beating that I will deservedly receive on Wednesday..)

“One of the underlying thoughts that our Founding Fathers had in mind was to frame our Constitution in a way that allowed us, as Citizens, to choose our individual (and collective) paths forward. If you subscribe to that, then can you offer any ideas on why, now decades and centuries later, we are moving to erase history by renaming parks, military bases, buildings, and others that were originally named after people who followed their beliefs. and they chose their way forward … but ended up not prevailing? I understand the ancient puzzle regarding the Civil War … it was about the right to have slaves or it was about the right of a State to separate from the Union. But what I don't understand is why, historically, we once saw it fitting to honor famous people who chose their path, and now, decades and even centuries later, we see the need to remove that honor. Cases at the point … Ft Bragg, Maury and Buchanan Halls at the Naval Academy, Fort Benning, Fort Hood, etc. Can you offer your thoughts on why some in our nation seem to feel the need to do this? – Rick RandellBradenton, Fla.

(Ed. Note: Well, first I would say "we" need a little definition here, Mr. Randell. It is the "we" citizens of Richmond, Virginia who have grown weary of looking at a 20-foot-tall monument to the ignominious race of Jefferson Davis? Is "we" a gang of ignorant rioters who disfigured an abolitionist statue? Matthias Baldwin in Philly, calling him "colonizer" and "murderer"? Is it the leadership of the US Army? USA Whoever is weighing the effects on cohesion and unit readiness of maintaining or changing the names of 10 facilities named for Confederate leaders? I am not part of any of those "we", nor is my job here to judge the policies that people prefer. But I would say that: things change. Democrats once celebrated Thomas Jefferson, but now his admirers are largely across the hall. Republicans once leonized Alexander Hamilton, but now it is the Democrats who embrace it the most. The story did not change, but the parts did. As you browse questions about the American legacy of slavery, remember that these ideas have never been resolved. Some of the descending monuments were now erected in the southern Jim Crow, not so much to honor individuals as to affirm the region's new social order. It was an act of defiance and pride half a century after the war by a restored and recently wealthy elite, after many decades of shame and difficulty. They were raised middle fingers pointing north and toward the descendants of slaves who would have to walk among them every day, symbols of defiance and oppression. Richmond in 1870 would not have been interested in or able to honor the catastrophic presidency of Davis, a Mississippian who fled his city before Union forces and who for the next month would try to keep the war going, even after Virginian. Robert E. Lee had given up. But by 1911, Davis' legacy looked different than wealthy white Southerners who had fallen deeply in love with the idea of ​​the "Lost Cause." This was the era of "The Birth of a Nation" and the rise of the second bourgeois incarnation of the Ku Klux Klan. The monuments looked different 57 years after that, when black residents rebelled against the order established by those Davis fans two generations earlier and dropped firebombs on Broad Street. The monuments looked different a generation after that, when Virginia became the first state to elect an African-American governor since Reconstruction with Douglas Wilder and a statue of the tennis legend Arthur Ashe He joined the ranks of the honored with memorials. And I'm sure that now, another generation later, they still look different. But I am not a Richmonder. And like West Virginia, I'm sure I'm not in a position to tell Virginians what they should or shouldn't be doing. Our breakup was final in 1863. They should do whatever they want. It is your city and it is your money, or as you say, they are "iindividuos que siguieron sus creencias y eligieron su camino a seguir ". Y en cuanto al "viejo enigma" sobre la causa de la Guerra Civil, la causa fue la secesión de los estados esclavistas para perpetuar la esclavitud. Las personas de ambos lados pueden haber luchado por razones muy diferentes, pero la secesión fue la causa. Algunos pueden pensar que los estados esclavistas tenían razón en separarse, y son libres de hacerlo. Sin embargo, me quedo con Lincoln en este caso.)

"Gracias por mencionar este tema, pero por favor" termine "la historia identificando correctamente a los ineptos jugadores locales que realmente controlan votar en los dos condados del área de Atlanta como demócratas ultra liberales. Esos demócratas fueron los que cerraron los lugares de votación y reclutaron al personal inepto y no se aseguraron de que las máquinas de votación funcionaran. Y no tuvieron personal de reparación competente a la mano y no pudieron pedir suficientes boletas de papel. La mayoría de los condados casi no tuvieron problemas y la votación salió bien. Por favor aclare que los locales controlados por los demócratas con liberales corruptos a cargo son el nexo para los problemas de los votantes y el fraude. Lo sabes, pero ¿informarás la verdad? –Mike Connolly, Fort White, Florida.

(Ed. nota: ¿Su punto aquí es asegurarse de que las personas con las que no está de acuerdo políticamente sean más culpables de las cosas malas? Según sus descripciones despectivas de los demás, solo puedo suponer que es de allí de donde viene. Y si es así, lamento que tengas que vivir de esa manera. Estoy seguro de que podemos encontrar mucha culpa de por qué Georgia tuvo una elección primaria arruinada esta semana. Estoy seguro de que, desde el secretario de Estado hasta los capitanes de los precintos, podríamos encontrar que las cosas podrían haberse hecho de otra manera. Pero si su respuesta es buscar la ventaja política de los problemas, ¿qué posibilidades tiene de resolver algo? La rendición de cuentas es importante en el servicio público. Pero lo que vamos a obtener en Georgia no será responsabilidad, sino un esfuerzo de personas en puestos de confianza pública para culpar a otros. El secretario de estado no se responsabilizará de lo que su oficina podría haber hecho mejor, ni los líderes de los condados de DeKalb y Fulton se responsabilizarán de sus fallas. Intercambiarán acusaciones en voces tan enfadadas como su línea sobre "liberales corruptos" o como un funcionario del condado afirmó que el "ataque al proceso democrático" del secretario de Estado. Ambas partes se sentirán superiores, pero nadie se sentirá feliz. Y nadie será lo suficientemente adulto como para resolver el problema.)

PRIMERO ATLANTIS Y AHORA ESTO …

AP: “Una ciudad de Florida conocida por sus espectáculos de sirenas ahora duerme con los peces. Gobierno de Florida Ron DeSantis El martes se firmó una ley que disolvió la ciudad de Weeki Wachee. La ciudad ubicada a unas 50 millas al norte de Tampa se fundó en 1966 para ayudar a colocar la atracción de sirenas Weeki Wachee en un parque estatal en mapas y señales de tráfico, según el Tampa Bay Times. Pero con solo 13 residentes, la ciudad fue insolvente y no ofreció servicios visibles a una comunidad de pequeñas empresas que pagaban sus impuestos ”.

Y AHORA, UNA PALABRA DE CHARLES …

“El Congreso no es el instrumento más fino para tomar decisiones de este tipo. Sobre la cuestión de la ayuda contraria, el Congreso ha devuelto respuestas, consecutivamente, de sí, sí, no, un poco y, el año pasado, sí nuevamente ". – Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) escribiendo en la revista Time el 24 de junio de 2001.

