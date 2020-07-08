Head of the New York State Police Union exploits ideas of & # 39; avalanche de locos & # 39; aimed at reforming the police

The president of the New York State Police Troops Union criticized Wednesday the "flood of police reform bills" that came out of New York, including a proposal that requires officers to have liability insurance.

"It's crazy what is happening right now with this new York state bill," Thomas Mungeer told "Fox & Friends."

State lawmakers are producing more proposed laws to hold police officers accountable for misconduct.

A bill introduced by State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, a Democrat from the Bronx, would require police officers to obtain personal liability insurance to cover civil suits brought against them by excessive force and other abuses as a way to deter misconduct. .

“Liability insurance for police officers is similar to what doctors must obtain. I have an idea, it pays us similarly to what doctors pay, and maybe we can talk. The onslaught of bills coming in now is crazy, ”Mungeer said.

Under current law, the defendant police officers are represented by the city's legal department, and taxpayers pay the bill for any verdict or settlement.

Biaggi's proposal would require each officer to obtain individual liability insurance. The city or other local governments would still have to cover the basic insurance policy to cover the costs of damage litigation.

But Biaggi said his bill would better hold officials accountable by requiring them to pay any increases in premiums related to irregularity payments.

Mungeer criticized a law that would strip police officers of their pension if they are convicted of a serious crime while on duty. Such laws, he said, are making police officers hesitate to do their jobs, causing "increased violence."

"An avalanche of crazy bills coming out and what you're doing, you're handcuffing the cops so they don't do your job, and when you handcuff the cops, you create that doubt," Mungeer said.