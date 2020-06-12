Headless Christopher Columbus statue in Camden, New Jersey park

Protesters beheaded a statue of Christopher Columbus on Thursday when the city attempted to remove the monument from a park in Camden, New Jersey.

The city of Camden said the statue in Farnham Park "has greatly hurt community residents" and attempted to remove the structure Thursday night before a planned protest at the site, according to Philadelphia CBS3.

But when city workers attempted to remove the monument, protesters cut off his head and lifted it up into the air before placing it at the base of the statue.

"Christopher Columbus to us, as African Americans, represents a privatizer, a colonizer, a rapist and many other things," Ronsha Dickerson told the media.

"So why do we ask if it can't be a statue of the late Marcus Garvey, Malcolm X? Why can't it be Dr. King? Why can't it be Elijah Muhammad? Why can't it be someone who has worked hard to help blacks? "

The city also said that "a plan to reexamine these outdated symbols of racial division and injustices" is behind schedule.

According to census figures, about 40 percent of Camden's population is black or African American. The city has been called one of the poorest in the nation.