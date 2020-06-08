Health worker discounts: shop brands that offer discounts for those on the frontlines of covid-19

CNN Underscored has interviewed experts to find the best options to help you get through this uncertain time. Find all our coronavirus related coverage hereand let us know your thoughts here.

Many companies are already helping to support the coronavirus relief efforts, offering millions in donations or using their resources to make supplies like masks and hand sanitizer. But many brands now also directly thank the people who stand in line to fight the pandemic, with special discounts for essential workers.

That means that if you are a medical professional or a lifeguard, you can find savings on a variety of products that could make your life easier right now. Most discounts can be found on sports shoes and clothing, which makes sense given that many of these workers stand all day and require comfortable and supportive clothing. But there are also deals on everything from mattresses to donuts, with brands like Purple and Krispy Kreme offering their own forms of fuel to help essential workers grapple each day on the front lines.

Most discounts extend to all hospital personnel and first responders (including police, fire, and EMS). Teachers are also eligible for many offers, as are some retirees. If you've been involved in helping to curb the pandemic, it's definitely worth checking out the deals below to see if you qualify for special savings.

Please note that all of these discounts require proof of eligibility, either through documentation emailed or verification through a service such as ID.me or SheerID. Instructions are included on all the discount pages linked below.

Even if you are not eligible for these discounts, you may want to support these retailers by thanking them for providing tangible support to people on the front line.

Shoes and clothes

Adidas: Medical professionals, first responders and the military get a 40% discount on their purchases. Professional verification through ID.me is required.

Allbirds: The popular shoe company has some ways to get a discount. First, you can bundle your own shoe purchase with a pair to send to a healthcare professional. Prices range from $ 146 to $ 186 for women's and men's shoe packages. If you don't want shoes for yourself, you can donate a pair directly to a healthcare worker for $ 60. Finally, healthcare workers themselves can purchase final sale pairs from a special collection at a discounted price.

Asics: Medical professionals and first responders get a 60% discount on any product at full price. You must first create an Asics account with your professional email.

Crocs: Ultra-comfortable Crocs have long been the shoe of choice for many healthcare workers, who can now sign up for a free pair (complete with free shipping). The pairs have been running out due to high demand, so check at ET noon every day to try to find a place in line.

Dagne Dover: Healthcare workers, teachers and members of the military get 20% off Dagne Dover's collection of stylish, high-quality handbags, backpacks and wallets.

Danform shoes: Healthcare workers can use code SUPERHERO20 to get a 20% discount on online shoe purchases.

Enell: The sports bra company offers healthcare workers, first aid personnel and teachers a 50% discount for one-time use valid until May 30.

Nike: First responders and medical professionals (including technicians and researchers) get 20% off most items on the Nike website. The discount can be used up to four times a month, and Nike uses SheerID to check employment status.

The north face: Outdoor Service Provider Offers Range of 50% Off Healthcare Workers on Unsold Items, Both Online and in Retail Stores (once reopened, that is) now through 31 December. You must register with SheerID to confirm your eligibility.

Reebok: First responders, teachers, nurses, and military get 50% off purchases, with no item exceptions. You must verify your status with ID.me.

Under the armor: First responders, healthcare professionals, and educators get 40% off all purchases after verifying their employment with ID.me. A wide range of workers is included, so check out the full details here.

Vineyard Vineyards: Medical workers get a 50% discount on their orders. Professional ID is required, and it will take an hour or two to be approved and receive your discount code.

Health & Wellness

Care.com: Frontline workers get one month of free premium access to company services, including childcare, older parents, and pets.

Down dog: All Down Dog wellness, yoga, and fitness apps are actually free for everyone until May 1, but the offer extends an additional two months, until July 1, for healthcare professionals, teachers, and students.

All and each one: Starting Monday, May 25, military personnel can get a 20% discount on a single purchase at the perfume and natural deodorant store.

Head space: The mindfulness and meditation app offers free subscriptions to all health professionals working in public health settings. The subscription is valid for all of 2020, and you will need your National Provider Identifier or other form of professional verification to register.

Ollie: First responders and medical professionals get 50% off three boxes of Ollie dog food so you don't have to worry about feeding your puppy. Just check with ID.me at checkout and the discount will be applied automatically.

Owala: Owala water bottle company is helping first responders, government workers and medical professionals stay hydrated with a 50% discount on their orders. Verification is done through VerifyPass, and retirees in the aforementioned fields are also eligible.

Sittercity: All those working on the front lines of the crisis are eligible for three free months of Sittercity Premium, which connects families to reliable child care.

Conversation space: Doctors, nurses and social workers who have been affected by covid-19 get free access to the unlimited messaging plan of the therapy app.

Theragun: Theragun sells high-end percussion therapy devices, essentially intense vibrating massagers intended to help with muscle recovery. The company has already donated more than 300 devices to hospitals, and all health workers can request a $ 250 discount on their own device while supplies last. More information on how to get here.

Yeti: Another popular choice for a water bottle or insulated cooler, Yeti offers a 30% discount to all first responders verified through ID.me.

Travel and transportation services.

Airbnb: The company waives all fees for the first 100,000 stays on its new Frontline stay program. People must first submit professional information to Airbnb to confirm their eligibility, after which they can book directly with the hosts.

BP and Amoco: First responders, doctors, nurses, and other hospital workers get a one-time discount of 50 cents per gallon at BP and Amoco stations. Be sure to verify your eligibility with ID.me before refueling.

Choice Hotels: Essential healthcare workers, first responders, transit employees and more can receive discounted room rates at participating hotels.

Citi Bike: Critical workers who live or work in New York City are eligible for a free 30-day membership in Citi Bike.

GM: GM has extended its pre-existing first responder discount to include healthcare professionals until June 30. Chevy, Buick, Cadillac and GMC are all participating GM brands.

Sling: Through July 6, first responders and healthcare professionals earn $ 500 for Honda models starting in 2019 or later. To obtain the agreement, you must finance or lease with Honda Financial Services.

Wyndham Hotels: All essential workers, including healthcare workers, delivery drivers, supermarket employees, and more, get a free, instant membership upgrade to Gold state.

Food and drink

Cumberland Farms: Medical workers, first responders, hospital personnel, and active duty military can get free coffee, any size, hot or iced.

Home chef: The Meal Kit Delivery Service offers a 50% discount on your first purchase for medical personnel, response personnel, military and teachers. The maximum discount is $ 60 per sale, and subsequent orders will have a 10% discount. Verification is completed with ID.me.

Krispy Kreme: Until May 12, all healthcare workers are eligible for a dozen free glazed donuts. There is a limit of five dozen per worker. Just show your employer credential anywhere in Krispy Kreme.

McDonald & # 39; s: The fast food chain offers "Thank You Meals" until May 5, with items on the breakfast and lunch / dinner menus. All you need is proof of employment.

Nando & # 39; s: Healthcare workers with valid hospital ID get free meals until May 3. You will need to telephone the order and pick it up in uniform or with your official ID, and there is a limit of one meal per day. (Restaurant workers who have been laid off can also access free meals, albeit on a more limited basis; details here.)

Starbucks: First responders and healthcare workers (including hospital staff and medical investigators) can get a tall, hot or iced coffee until May 3.

House

BlanQuil: Healthcare workers, military personnel and first responders can get 50% off the popular BlanQuil heavy blankets (or anything else on the website).

Lovesac: First responders, healthcare workers, teachers, and military get 40% off all Sacs and Sactionals through May. Lovesac uses Sheer.ID to verify eligibility.

Leesa: First responders, educators, students and members of the armed forces get a 15% discount on all their orders.

Purple: With a 10% discount on any full-price merchandise order, Purple offers another opportunity for healthcare professionals to potentially save hundreds on a new mattress.

Tidal cleaners: Through May 9, frontline families can get free laundry services through the Tide & # 39; s Loads of Hope program. Details on eligibility and locations available here.

Lock and needle: Another popular mattress option, Tuft and Needle, offers a 15% discount for healthcare workers, first responders and veterans.

Technological and wireless services

AT&T: First responders and medical professionals can get three months of free wireless service on the new FirstNet Mobile Responder plan.

Otterbox: Widely defined "front-liners" will get a 40% discount on their orders. Instructions on how to email your verification credentials here.

Samsung: Samsung offers 30% discount to first responders and healthcare professionals until the end of June.

Tech21: Healthcare workers simply need to contact Tech21 with their professional ID via email to get a 60% discount on antimicrobial phone cases.

Verizon Wireless: Verizon recently expanded its Those Who Serve discount to include nurses and teachers as well as first responders and military. Unlimited plans start at $ 30 per month.

To find great deals available to everyone, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: Prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at time of publication.