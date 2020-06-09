Healthcare Providers for the Poor to Receive More Federal Relief Against Coronavirus

The agency, which has come under fire in recent weeks for delays in distributing the $ 175 billion in federal support that Congress authorized in late March and April, hopes to distribute about $ 15 billion to providers participating in Medicaid. and the Children's Health Insurance Program, but have not yet received payments from the Congress-authorized relief fund. The money is intended to compensate those who lost income or increased expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency will launch a portal on Wednesday that will allow eligible Medicaid and CHIP providers to report their annual patient income, which is used to determine their share of the $ 15 billion fund. This will allow the agency to distribute funds to 38% of providers that did not receive money in the initial general distribution of $ 50 billion, which went to more than 1 million providers.

The additional funding is expected to support several hundred thousand more providers, including pediatricians, OB-GYNs, dentists, opioid and mental health specialists, assisted living facilities, and other home and community providers.

Additionally, safety net hospitals serving a large portion of low-income and uninsured Americans will receive $ 10 billion this week. It will go to suppliers with profit margins of 3% or less. Each will receive between $ 5 million and $ 50 million in federal support.

The agency is also asking all hospitals to provide up-to-date data on their coronavirus receipts so that it can distribute a second round of $ 10 billion in funds to providers at critical points. And he's working on distributing help to dentists.

Last week, a partisan group of senators and representatives sent a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar about the delay in sending federal funds to hospitals that treat many Medicaid patients.

"We are concerned that the delay in disbursing [aid fund] funds for Medicaid-dependent providers may result in long-term financial difficulties for providers serving some of our most vulnerable populations," the lawmakers wrote. "It could also severely hamper their ability to continue to serve as essential providers in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond."

The letter was signed by the President of the Senate of Finance, Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa; Senate Finance Ranking Member Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat; The President of the Chamber of Energy and Commerce, Frank Pallone, Jr., a Democrat from New Jersey; and Greg Walden, a member of the House Energy and Commerce ranking, Republican of Oregon.

Hospital industry groups have repeatedly drawn attention to delays in distribution, particularly for hospitals with safety nets.

"Covid-19 continues to charge a high financial cost at essential hospitals, which operate on narrow margins and limited cash reserves, as they anchor the front lines of this public health emergency," said Bruce Siegel, CEO of Essential Hospitals at United States. "Every day that passes without more funds for the safety net pushes these hospitals closer to a financial crisis that will put their communities at risk. The administration must act immediately to release more aid directed at Medicaid-dependent providers."

The first $ 30 billion in Congressional aid funds was disbursed in mid-April based on previous Medicare reimbursements from hospitals, not on the proportion of patients with coronavirus, meaning the affected areas didn't get a boost additional when they needed it most. The agency said it did this because it was the quickest way to get money, but it also meant that it missed many providers who care for low-income patients. The hospitals then received an additional $ 20 billion based on their net patient income in 2018.
However, hospitals that primarily treat privately insured patients received more than double the initial $ 50 billion in federal bed-aid funds than those that receive the least of the private insurance money, according to an analysis by Kaiser Family. Foundation, published mid-May.

