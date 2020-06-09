Healthcare Providers for the Poor to Receive More Federal Relief Against Coronavirus







The agency, which has come under fire in recent weeks for delays in distributing the $ 175 billion in federal support that Congress authorized in late March and April, hopes to distribute about $ 15 billion to providers participating in Medicaid. and the Children's Health Insurance Program, but have not yet received payments from the Congress-authorized relief fund. The money is intended to compensate those who lost income or increased expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency will launch a portal on Wednesday that will allow eligible Medicaid and CHIP providers to report their annual patient income, which is used to determine their share of the $ 15 billion fund. This will allow the agency to distribute funds to 38% of providers that did not receive money in the initial general distribution of $ 50 billion, which went to more than 1 million providers.

The additional funding is expected to support several hundred thousand more providers, including pediatricians, OB-GYNs, dentists, opioid and mental health specialists, assisted living facilities, and other home and community providers.

Additionally, safety net hospitals serving a large portion of low-income and uninsured Americans will receive $ 10 billion this week. It will go to suppliers with profit margins of 3% or less. Each will receive between $ 5 million and $ 50 million in federal support.