Healthy people should not take aspirin daily to prevent heart disease, study finds





Aspirin remains one of the most widely used medications in the world, although many health authorities no longer recommend it as a preventive.

There is no evidence that most adults in good cardiovascular health should take low-dose aspirin, less than 325 milligrams a day, according to a new review of existing research published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology on Wednesday.

The review, which focused on the risks and benefits of low-dose aspirin daily, found that the risk of a major bleeding event as a result of the anticoagulant effects of the drug outweighs the benefit.

This latest analysis, which looked at 67 studies, found that low-dose aspirin use in people without cardiovascular disease was associated with a 17% lower incidence of cardiovascular events such as heart attack or stroke. However, it was also associated with a 47% increased risk of gastrointestinal bleeding and a 34% increased risk of bleeding in the skull. "Our article confirms that there is no evidence to take aspirin in primary prevention, that is, in healthy people," study authors Dr. Lee Smith, reader of Physical Activity and Public Health at Anglia Ruskin University in the UK United and Dr. Nicola Veronese, a geriatrician at the University of Palermo in Italy, said in an email. "The bottom line in our article is that low-dose aspirin is (only) good when you already have cardiovascular disease." The authors also analyzed research that supported the use of aspirin in cancer prevention But he said his review discouraged the use of low-dose aspirin in this setting. "Low-dose aspirin is one of the most widely used medications in the world. Also, our overall review suggests that the weight of the risks, particularly bleeding, should not be considered secondary," said Smith and Veronese. Millions of Americans who have never had cardiovascular disease could still taking aspirin daily to prevent heart disease without a doctor's recommendation, despite updated guidance saying it may be unnecessary and possibly risky, the study noted. Given the range of different interventions now available to prevent cardiovascular disease like statins, blood pressure medications, and helping to quit smoking and lose weight, the research results questioned the use of aspirin as a preventative.





