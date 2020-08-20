Hear Dr. Gupta’s message to Georgia’s governor Kemp

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta responds to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest comments regarding coronavirus information being released, in which Kemp called the leaked report “pandemic politics.”

