Hear Dr. Gupta's message to Georgia's Governor Kemp
Coronavirus
- 2.1 Hear Dr. Gupta’s message to Georgia’s Governor Kemp
- 2.2 US averaging 1,000 deaths per day from coronavirus
- 2.3 Anderson Cooper to MyPillow CEO: How do you sleep at night?
- 2.4 36-year-old survivor thought Covid-19 was political. Then he got sick
- 2.5 Birx says she wishes US started with lockdown like Italy
- 2.6 Sharon Stone: One of you non-mask wearers did this
- 2.7 Video of Georgia party shows huge crowd, many maskless
- 2.8 US averaging over 50,000 Covid-19 cases per day
- 2.9 School districts experience challenges with remote learning
- 2.10 Hear why Chiefs RB Damien Williams is opting out of NFL season
- 2.11 What do concerts look like post-Covid-19?
- 2.12 Couple marries in hospital as groom fights coronavirus
- 2.13 Family evacuated from Wuhan compares China and US virus responses
- 2.14 Trump official on Covid-19 testing: We have done all we can
- 2.15 Doctors baffled by Covid-19 ‘long hauler’ patients
Hear Dr. Gupta’s message to Georgia’s Governor Kemp
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta responds to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest comments regarding coronavirus information being released, in which Kemp called the leaked report “pandemic politics.”
