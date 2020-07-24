Hearst President Troy Young resigns after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior

Hearst President and CEO Steve Swartz announced the departure in a brief note posted on the Hearst website.

"Troy Young and I have agreed that it is in the best interest of all of us that he resign his position as President of Hearst Magazines, effective immediately," Swartz wrote.

Hearst owns many of the world's leading women-focused magazine brands, including Harper & # 39; s Bazaar, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan. Young joined Hearst in 2013 as president of digital and was promoted in 2018.

Young's resignation comes a day after a New York Times investigation exposed what he described as a toxic workplace culture in Hearst magazines, including specific allegations of sexual harassment by Young. Among the allegations was that Young sent a porn email to Hearst editor Jay Fielden, and that during a visit to the Cosmopolitan office, he picked up a sex toy, asked him to keep it, and made a rude joke about it. .