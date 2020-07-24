Hearst President Troy Young resigns after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior

Hearst President and CEO Steve Swartz announced the departure in a brief note posted on the Hearst website.
"Troy Young and I have agreed that it is in the best interest of all of us that he resign his position as President of Hearst Magazines, effective immediately," Swartz wrote.
Hearst owns many of the world's leading women-focused magazine brands, including Harper & # 39; s Bazaar, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan. Young joined Hearst in 2013 as president of digital and was promoted in 2018.
Young's resignation comes a day after a New York Times investigation exposed what he described as a toxic workplace culture in Hearst magazines, including specific allegations of sexual harassment by Young. Among the allegations was that Young sent a porn email to Hearst editor Jay Fielden, and that during a visit to the Cosmopolitan office, he picked up a sex toy, asked him to keep it, and made a rude joke about it. .
Young told The Times prior to publication that "The specific allegations raised by my detractors are false, exaggerated, or out of context. The pace of our business's evolution and the strength of my commitment is ambitious, and I sincerely regret the price. has acquired some in our organization ".
But on Thursday, Young sent a longest note
to his staff in which he apologized to his female colleagues.
"I acknowledge that the incidents cited in the NYT article are particularly offensive to women and I want to make it clear that they do not represent who I am as a person nor do they reflect some of the most important relationships in my life … I am forgiven and committed to work. what I need to do here, "Young wrote.
Young is the latest in a series of media executives who have stepped down in recent months in response to allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior. Last month, Bon Appétit editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport resigned on allegations of bias and a discriminatory culture in the food magazine owned by Condé Nast. Two Refinery29 executives, co-founder and editor-in-chief Christene Barberich and world president and chief content officer Amy Emmerich, resigned following allegations of racism and toxic workplace culture.
Hearst did not immediately respond to a request for comment.