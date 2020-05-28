Heart Analyzer app gets new dashboard, revamped interface, dark mode, and more





Heart Analyzer version 8 has been released, offering a new dashboard, a revamped interface, a dark mode and more data for iOS users.





After the major update to version 7 last year, the developer has spent seven months rewriting much of the app using Apple's SwiftUI framework, and now has new interfaces, including a refined Apple Watch experience with more precise complications from Infograph and better performance.

The redesigned dashboard provides a clearer summary of each day when you open the app, including new charts showing average heart rates, trends, and more. Meanwhile, the ‌Apple Watch‌ experience has been refined to provide better heart rate charts on complications, including week metrics, LiveHR, and training readings.

The app never transmits data from ‌iPhone‌ users, and there are no third-party reviews or ads. Heart Analyzer is a free download for ‌‌iPhone‌‌ in the App Store, and users who want to support development can unlock small options through in-app purchases. [Direct link]

This article, "Heart Analyzer app gets a new dashboard, revamped interface, dark mode, and more," first appeared on MacRumors.com

