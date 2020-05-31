Heart foods for your diabetic diet

Do you suffer from diabetes?

If so, here are healthy foods that you should always include in your diet. Healthy Foods to Include in Your Diet If You Have Diabetes Despite being one of the most common conditions Americans face, many diabetic patients think the disease only affects their blood sugar. However, this is untrue, because diabetes actually affects our entire organ system, which means that our heart is also in danger from the condition. In fact, people with diabetes are twice as likely to have a stroke or heart attack as those without it. Fortunately, since our organ systems and our health affect each other, many of the foods we eat can affect our condition as well, even improve it by a significant amount, given that we eat the right kind of food. But what are these foods? Here is a useful guide for you: legumes

Rich in soluble fiber, legumes, such as beans, peas, and lentils, are good for both heart health and the condition of diabetes. This is because soluble fiber is known to help reduce the level of bad cholesterol in the bloodstream, helping to promote a feeling of satiety. In addition, fiber also slows down the increase in blood sugar levels.

Flaxseed Rich in fiber, omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, flaxseed is a good way to incorporate heart-healthy nutrients into your diet. They are also an easy snack that you can eat between meals. Oatmeal Like legumes, oatmeal also helps increase the fiber content in your body. However, if you really want to get a good amount of fiber, opt to add chopped fruits and vegetables to your oatmeal.

To help fight your inflammation and normalize your blood pressure, add fruits like apricots, bananas, apples, and some citrus. Also, remember to eat at least five fruits and vegetables daily. Avocados Tasty and easy to incorporate into desserts, avocados are rich in vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and fiber, all of which help promote heart health. Berries Sweet, delicious and have Low glycemic index, the berries are very ideal for a diabetic diet. Studies also show that berries are highly beneficial for heart health.