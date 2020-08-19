heart-stopping-video-shows-motogp-rider-narrowly-avoiding-terrifying-crash

- 1 Brad Binder: MotoGP riders must keep risks ‘in the back of our minds’
South Africa’s star Brad Binder had a front row seat for one of the most terrifying crashes motorsport has ever seen at this weekend’s Austrian MotoGP, which he discusses with Don Riddell.
Source: CNN
