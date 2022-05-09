Netflix’s Heartstopper has had fans on the edge of their seats since its release last year. The show is a mystery/thriller about a teenage boy who has a heart attack and falls into a coma.

His friends and family are left to figure out what happened to him and why. The first season ended with a huge cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering if there will be a season 2.

The plotline of the Heartstopper

The Heartstopper is unique and has never been done before on television. The show is also very well-written and the acting is superb. Heartstopper has all of the makings of a hit show, so it’s no wonder that fans are already clamoring for a second season.

Unfortunately, there is no word yet on whether or not Heartstopper will be renewed for a second season. The show’s creator, Alice Oseman, has said that she is still in the process of writing the next season.

She has also said that she is not sure if Heartstopper will be picked up by another network or not.

Only time will tell what will happen to Heartstopper. In the meantime, fans can keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best. Season two of Heartstopper could be just around the corner. Or, it could be years away. Only time will tell.

Names of the characters in Heartstopper

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Nick Nelson as Kit Connor

Tara Jones as Corinna Brown

Tao Xu as William Gao

Charlie Spring as Joe Locke

Tori Spring as Jenny Walser

Elle Argent as Yasmin Finney

Mr Ajayi as Fisayo Akinade

Darcy Olsson as Kizzy Edgell

Mr Lange as Alan Turkington

Imogen Heaney as Rhea Norwood

Isaac Henderson as Tobie Donovan

Harry Greene as Cormac Hyde-Corrin

Julio Spring as Joseph Balderrama

Ben Hope as Sebastian Croft

Coach Singh as Chetna Pandya

Otis Smith as Araloyin Oshunremi

M. Lange as Alan Turkington

Sarah Nelson as Olivia Colman

Jane Spring as Georgina Rich

Victoria as Jenny Walser

Christian McBride as Evan Ovenell

Headmaster Barnes as Stephen Fry

Sai Verma as Ashwin Viswanath

Yan Xu as Momo Yeung

An episode of Heartstopper Outtakes is as rich and fuzzy as you could think

The Heartstopper fandom is a passionate one, so it’s no surprise that they’re eagerly awaiting news of a season two.

The show’s creators, Alice Oseman and Simon Oxbury have been tight-lipped about the future of Heartstopper, but there are some clues out there about what might happen.

Heartstopper season one ended with a major cliffhanger, as Nick and Charlie’s relationship was left in limbo.

The two had just started dating when Nick had to leave for university, and they were forced to decide whether or not to try long distance. In the end, they decided to give it a go.

Heartstopper is perhaps the cutest television show

But what does that mean for season two? Will we see Nick and Charlie trying to make their relationship work from afar?

Or will the show jump ahead to a time when they’re back in the same place and able to be together?

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, we’ll just have to wait and see. Heartstopper season two doesn’t have a release date yet, but we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that it comes out sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, you can always rewatch season one (or read the Heartstopper comics, which are even better). And who knows? Maybe there will be some news about season two soon. We can hope, right?

What do you think about Heartstopper season two?