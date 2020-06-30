Heartwarming photos show mom, dad hugging their son for the first time after 3 months apart due to coronavirus

This is the moving moment that a self-isolating nurse was able to hold her two-year-old son for the first time after being forced to separate for 11 weeks.

Loving Charlotte Cole said it felt like Christmas when she held on tight to her little boy George for the first time after nearly three exhausting months away.

The joyful baby is seen running towards his parents Charlotte and Daniel, both in their 30s, as the family shared a loving hug for the first time since their separation.

The quality-care nurse made the "agonizing" decision to move her son George to his parents' home on April 1 after a confirmed case of coronavirus at one of his workplaces.

One's mother managed to visit the baby through the security of a window and placed her hand over his in heartbreaking footage captured in May.

But on Friday night, the family joined in a tearful scene as their time of separation had finally come to an end when the government eased the closure restrictions.

Charlotte from Kirkham, Lancs said: “We went looking for him and he came running towards us, it was overwhelming.

"I've never seen him run so fast and he grabbed us so tightly. I never wanted to let him go."

“It felt so amazing to hug him again and hear his little voice.

“I missed both the little things, and her adorable blonde curls.

“There were some hydraulic works, but I tried to put on a brave face but it was an emotional disaster.

"I was crying but I didn't want to collapse and become a crying mess. It was too much to assimilate everything at once.

"I missed him a lot, he's the most cheeky kid, he always laughs and he always does something."

The emotional mother added: "My heart feels full again."

Charlotte says that she had lost count of the days since little George had been away so long, but that the first few weeks were agonizing.

Charlotte, who oversees seven nursing homes, said: "I never thought it would be this long, we thought it would be a couple of weeks at most.

"This has been the longest time we've been apart since he was born.

"I think the first few weeks were the most difficult because I was so far from normal: I had no idea how to act without my little son.

“It was incredibly difficult to adjust to not having him around.

“The days were so long that we tried to do everything possible to pass the time: we painted the fences, the garage and finally we ran out of things to do.

“We just needed to keep ourselves busy.

"We've seen pretty much everything Netflix, right now we've stuck to" Money Heist. "

"Towards the end, we only counted the days until we could see him again, waiting for some good news."

She added: "I couldn't focus at all because he was everything I was thinking about, but I bought him new toys and gifts. It was like Christmas."

The nurse said it was the most difficult decision they had to make, but the easiest, since it was the only way to keep George safe.

But now that they are together, she hopes they never have to part again.

She said: “I know that my parents are very proud of the sacrifices that Daniel and I had to make during these 11 weeks.

"They know how we feel about not seeing George, but I'm glad he was with them, as they love him as much as anything else in the world."

"It was the most difficult decision we had to make, but it was also the easiest, as we knew it was the right thing to do to keep George safe and eliminate any risk."

The family has enjoyed their first weekend back together with the mother enjoying preparing meals for three again.

She said, "It has only been one day, but it has been wonderful to have her energy back in the house.

“I missed making him tea and putting him to bed.

"I love him very, very much."