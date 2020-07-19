Heat and Air Quality Notices Issued for the New York Metro Area

It will arrive in the mid-1990s in the three-state area on Sunday and Monday, but it will appear that more than 100 degrees have passed, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service issued a heat notice for the five boroughs between noon and 8 p.m. Sunday, when the heat and humidity will make it feel 103 degrees outside, according to NWS forecasters.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation also issued an air quality alert for the metropolitan area between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The high temperatures are part of the record heat wave that spreads across most of the United States, and most of the country will experience 90-degree weather over the next week.

With Edison earlier this week he said he was preparing blackouts.

"We hope there may be service interruptions, those things happen during heat waves," Con Edison spokesman Mike Clendenin said Monday.

The city will operate cooling centers and also a "cold streets" initiative, during which it will open fire hydrants with spray caps on certain streets that have already been closed to vehicle traffic during the coronavirus pandemic.