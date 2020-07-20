Heat wave suffocates the east coast plains, severe weather risk in the northern plains

Another stifling hot day is available for millions of Americans along the east coast on Monday, as the threat of heavy storms is possible across the nation's midsection.

From the middle of the US to the east coast, the summer heat combined with the humidity will bring "higher" temperatures of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat warnings and excessive heat warnings are in effect, from North Carolina to New England.

Nearly 70 million Americans are under some kind of heat alert on Monday.

Heat indices in the 100s will spread again this afternoon from the plains to the east coast, and much of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast will see their highest temperatures so far this year.

A slight relief comes northeast in the middle of the week as temperatures drop several degrees, but temperatures will stay above average throughout the week.

The heat will also move northwest with 90-100 degrees for parts of the interior of Washington and Oregon.

Isolated Strong to Severe Storms for the Northern Plains

Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday in parts of the north central plains as a cold front responsible for easing heat in the northeast is expected on Tuesday.

Large hail, damaging winds, flash floods, and even tornadoes are possible.

Heavy rains associated with any developing storm could cause isolated flash flooding.

The threat of severe weather and heavy rains will shift to the Midwest, Mid Mississippi and Ohio River valleys on Tuesday.

The monsoon rains and thunderstorms will carry over into the Southern Rockies this week. Some of those thunderstorms could cause dry lightning and cause forest fires.

