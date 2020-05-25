Heath Slater says he still doesn't know the truth about WWE's travel problems from Saudi Arabia | Newsdio

Heath Slater reflected on WWE's travel problems from Saudi Arabia last year that caused numerous conspiracy theories about what exactly happened that caused the delays.

Most of the WWE crew spent more than 24 hours in the country due to problems with their plane to return to the United States. One of the most interesting theories was that the Crown Prince caused the plane to stay at the airport after Vince McMahon interrupted Crown Jewel's TV broadcast in Saudi Arabia due to money problems.

Slater did it when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast. The former WWE star started by talking about what one of those things you're like is like and you know something is going on, but you don't know the exact problem.

“I heard there were mechanical reasons and it was this and that. When I was on the plane, I fell asleep for five hours and when I woke up, I looked at Hawkins. I wonder: "Where are we?" And he says we are not gone yet. "

At this moment, Slater remembered thinking about what the hell was going on. He said they got off the plane and went to the hotel to wait longer to return to the plane in hopes of leaving.

When the topic of being in that kind of environment was brought up and if he ever felt in danger, Slater stated that you don't think about it but instead go back to your normal routine, like exercising, eating and sleeping.

"You really don't think about feeling uncomfortable because there is nothing uncomfortable around you," Slater said. "You're at the hotel again. Everyone was so nice and kind, but you really don't know. That makes it even scarier at times [laughs]."

Despite the problems, shortly thereafter, WWE and Saudi Arabia announced that they had expanded their partnership until 2027. The company held its most recent event in the country earlier this year and plans to return later this year.

You can see the full interview by clicking on the following player:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xp_MxEehLg [/ embed]