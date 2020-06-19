Heather Locklear engaged to her lifelong boyfriend Chris Heisser

Heather Locklear is officially off the market.

A representative for the 58-year-old "Melrose Place" star confirmed to Fox News that she is engaged to her boyfriend Chris Heisser.

The actress is "very happy" with Heisser and "has been engaged since the end of April as they celebrated her year of sobriety," a source told People magazine.

"Her family, her parents, her siblings and her daughter support her and are excited for her," added the source. Locklear and Heisser were reportedly high school boyfriends who reconnected years ago but then dated for a while.

In April, Locklear celebrated a year of sobriety after two tumultuous years in which the actress was hospitalized, sued, admitted to a psychiatric hospital, and doing a stint in outpatient drug rehab after many personal tribulations.

Hugs will come later! 1 year sober today !!! ”Locklear wrote alongside a picture from a long quote, attributed to Maya Angelou, about" life "and what it means" to live. "

"I learned that no matter what happens or how bad it seems today, life goes on, and it will be better tomorrow," says the passage in part.

The coronavirus outbreak has also made Locklear reflect and express his gratitude for all essential workers and prayed for those fighting the pandemic on the front lines.

He shared a video on his Instagram last week thanking everyone for their hard work during these difficult times.

"We are all going through a difficult time right now," he said. “At first I want to thank all the first responders, the people you order and deliver, the deliveries, the doctors, the nurses, the EMS technicians, everyone who helps us, the bank tellers, the people who are working and maybe being touchy. "

"We will get through it by staying separate," she added, sharing that she is grateful for her dog, Mister, and her daughter, Ava.

Locklear shares the 22-year-old daughter, Ava Sambora, with her ex-husband Richie Sambora.

Julius Young of Fox News contributed to this report.