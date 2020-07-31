Heather Locklear says the First Wives club scene was not James Naughton's fault

Heather Locklear is making things clear about her "gross" moment in the The First Wives Club set. In a new Instagram post, the actress clarified that co-star James Naughton is not to blame for the scene, which saw him touch her areola. "I didn't mean to say that James Naughton did something wrong," Locklear wrote of the scene in question. "I was never mad at James, just surprised."

During a recent interview about Zach Braff and Donald Faison & # 39; s Fake doctors, true friends In the podcast, Locklear seemed to claim that her on-screen husband Naughton played her in the 1996 comedy. First Wives Club. "One of the actors, we were at a funeral, and I was supposed to take his hand and touch my chest, and they show it," he said. However, he recalled that Naughton "actually played more" than was in the script: "He outlined (d) my areola with his finger," he said. "It was agh – gross."

The awkward moment finally led Locklear to ask that his name be removed from The First Wives Club credits “There was more to the part (than being groped). I had filmed the bigger and bigger scenes, ”he told Braff and Faison. "They just thought, I don't know, maybe I was bad at it."

Locklear's comments quickly went viral and on Wednesday a representative from Naughton questioned his account of the events. "James remembers filming this scene as written in the script," a spokesperson told Yahoo Entertainment. "He fully understands that Heather would have felt awkward filming this scene since he also felt awkward."

Now Locklear is stepping in to clear up the confusion once and for all. the Melrose Place Alum explained that Naughton did nothing wrong, as "the script asked him to touch my chest." She added: “I was surprised that he surrounded my areola. We hadn't discussed the scene before filming. "

Where to transmit The First Wives Club

