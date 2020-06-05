Heather Mac Donald: Riots, looting and violence have become a pandemic that destroys civilization

America is calmer, but still threatening, after days of riots that spread at lightning speed throughout the country, with murderous assaults on police and civilians and the ecstatic annihilation of companies and symbols of the state.

Welcome to a veritable pandemic of civilization destruction, one that makes recent saccharine exhortations to "stay safe" and the deployment of police officers To force the use of masks outdoors it seems decadent bagatelles.

This particular form of viral chaos was inevitable, given that Minneapolis leaders were unable to quell the city's growing chaos. The violence began on May 26, the day after the horrific arrest and subsequent death of a black man named George Floyd while lying handcuffed on the ground.

On the night of May 28, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey ordered the evacuation of the city's third police precinct when hate forces, other than legitimate forms of protest, descended on it for the third consecutive day. The building was quickly burned down, sending a powerful signal that society would not defend its most fundamental institutions of law and order.

On May 29, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz explained his reluctance to mobilize the National Guard as an unwillingness to appear "oppressive." Naturally, he apologized for his white privilege: "I will not patronize you as a white man without living (your) lived experiences" and explained savage violence as an understandable response to racial injustice.

"The ashes symbolize decades and generations of pain, of anguish, unheard of," Walz said. Few arrests were made after five days of rampant crime.

The media, visibly rejoicing at this latest outburst of black anger, had their own explanation for the chaos: People were upset that the white officer who had kept his knee on Floyd's neck in disgust more than eight minutes He had not yet been arrested and charged.

But when that arrest came, along with the murder and wrongful death charges after a swift investigation by the district attorney, the anarchy continued, not only in Minneapolis but across the country.

The charge against the dismissed officer was later upgraded to second-degree murder and three officers on the scene who did not assist Floyd were also dismissed and later charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Political leaders elsewhere were so reluctant to use the force necessary to quell the violence. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asked police to use a "light touch" in response. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo coldly predicted on Sunday, during his now absurdly irrelevant daily coronavirus press conference, that the violence would continue.

"The explosion we saw last night will probably be seen again tonight," Cuomo said, obviously confident in his own physical safety, if not the safety of the rest of the state's residents.

Attacks on local law enforcement were already happening out of view of television cameras before the most photogenic scenes of arson and squad stomping began to appear in network and cable news.

On May 26 and May 27, Chicago residents surrounded and threw bottles at Chicago police trying to arrest gun suspects. One suspect was the likely perpetrator of a shooting that had just hit a five-year-old girl and two teenagers. The other had just thrown his gun under a car; those who hate the police tried to free him from the police car. It is no wonder that on Saturday night, downtown Chicago was looted.

This pandemic of civil violence is more widespread than anything seen during the Obama years' Black Lives Matter movement, and will likely cost even more deadly to law enforcement officers than the selective murders that we saw from 2014 onwards.

On Tuesday, for example, four St. Louis officers were shot, and a police captain was killed, amid looting in the city. The following night, in Brooklyn, an officer was stabbed in the neck and two others were shot.

Worse is yet to come, because since 2015, the country has absorbed another five years of academically inspired racial victimology. From Ta-Nehisi Coates to the New York Times Project 1619, the constant narrative about the endemic white supremacy of the United States and its deliberate destruction of the "black body"It has been fully injected into the political bloodstream.

Facts don't matter in the narrative of academic victimology. One fact is, whites are the overwhelming target of interracial violence. Between 2012 and 2015, blacks committed 85.5 percent of all black and white interracial violent victimizations (excluding interracial homicide, which is also disproportionately black on white), according to the Justice Statistics Office. That translates to 540,360 criminal assaults on targets.

Whites committed 14.4 percent of all interracial violent victimizations, or 91,470 criminal assaults against blacks. Blacks are less than 13 percent of the national population.

If white mobs rampaged through black business districts, attacked passers-by, and looted stores, we would have heard about it on national news every night. But it is not happening.

The national media has been pressing the issue of the allegedly brutal Minneapolis Police Department. They said nothing when black-and-white robberies increased in downtown Minneapolis late last year, along with wild assaults in passers-by.

Why is the Minneapolis police in black neighborhoods? Because that's where violent crime is happening, including shootings of two year olds and lethal beatings 75 years old.

As during the Obama years, the discussion about the allegedly oppressive police takes place in the complete absence of any recognition of street crime and the collapse of the black family that drives it.

Once the violence began, any effort to "understand" should have stopped, since that understanding is inevitably exculpatory. Looters are not grieving over the arrest and death of George Floyd; They are having the best time of their lives. You do not protest or mourn a victim by stealing Oxycontin, electronics, jewelry and sneakers.

Fittingly, the ideological maiden of this violence, the academy, has already entered into action.

The chancellors and presidents of Harvard, the University of Arizona, the University of Pennsylvania and Yale, among others, issued statements last weekend assuring their black students of their schools' commitment to racial equality, in light of death. George Floyd, an event totally unrelated to academic institutions. No university leader denounced the violence.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, as well as the Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and a parade of $ 400,000 deans a year from the school, announced that the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and the Legions of Equity Advisors from the School will propose new programs for "virtual spaces for reflection" in which to "humbly recognize pain". The school's resources for racial trauma would be strengthened.

The academic diversity bureaucracy has been given a whole new excuse for existence and can be assured that it will escape the cut-cost cut block, even as universities ask the federal government for more money to bail out the coronavirus.

The great Western philosophers and poets, from Aeschylus and Euripides, to Shakespeare, Hobbes, and the American founders, understood the chaos and lust for power that lurks under civilization. Thanks to the magnificent infrastructure of the rule of law, we now take stability and social trust for granted. We assume that violence, once unleashed in the name of justice, can easily be put back in the bottle.

Can not.

It was a landmark achievement of politics and science to banish humanity's millennial fear of darkness. The fact that city dwellers now re-experience that fear with each nightfall is a measure of how quickly we are losing our hard-earned progress.

