Heather Young, Christine Quinn & More

Selling Sunset follows a rich cast that is not afraid to show it … The cast of Selling Sunset is often filmed driving in their Rolls Royce cars.

Sell ​​Sunset follows a real estate brokerage firm by the name of The Oppenheim Group located in Los Angeles. The cast of Sell ​​Sunset He is often filmed driving in Rolls Royce cars, eating at wacky restaurants, and wearing the latest fashion trends. In addition to its luxurious appearance, the cast of real estate agents always earn commissions on multi-million dollar homes.

But do cast members really have high net worth? Or do they just flaunt the camera and try to close a big sale? Find out below.

Christine Quinn – $ 2 million

Before Christine was a real estate agent, she worked in fashion and entertainment. He worked with big names in the industry, including Vogue. If you combine your earnings in that industry with your real estate commissions, it's not surprising that Christine's net worth is so high.

Heather Young – $ 1 million

Heather knows California well because she was born and raised there. Before working as a real estate agent, he modeled and acted since he was eighteen years old. Heather made appearances in Playboy magazine, Christmas at Compton, Mafia and The Malibu tapes. About five years ago, Heather joined the Oppenheim Group and has accomplished a great deal since then.

Chrishell Stause – $ 3 million

Aside from the Oppenheim twins, Chrishell has the highest net worth. She is primarily an actress, which is why she went to school and worked professionally for years. Chrishell has appeared in All my kids, Another moment and The Young and the Restless. In 2018, he realigned his focus upon obtaining his license and began working for The Oppenheim Group.

Maya Vander – $ 1 million

Originally from Israel, Maya has also lived in the Netherlands, Singapore, and Spain. After trying various cultures, Maya moved to Los Angeles in 2011. She joined the Oppenheim Group shortly thereafter and has had a successful career ever since. Maya's husband lives in Miami for his work, which is why he obtained a real estate agent license in Florida and California. He currently has two jobs that explain his high net worth.

Mary Fitzgerald – $ 1 million

Mary has been working in the real estate industry for almost 12 years. Before working in Los Angeles, Mary worked in London and New York, where she learned a lot about real estate. She was one of the first employees to start working with The Oppenheim Group, which is why she is now such a successful real estate agent.

Amanza Smith – $ 1 million

Of all the women in Sell ​​Sunset, Amanza has had one of the most extended careers. He began graduating from Indiana State University with a major in Interior Design. Then she moved to Los Angeles and looked for modeling and entertainment. Amanza was successful and became an NFL cheerleader and became a model for the television show. deal or no deal. After her various successes in entertainment, Amanza returned to her roots and began her career in real estate.

Brett and Jason Oppenheim – $ 50 million

The twins who operate The Oppenheim Group were originally attorneys before starting their real estate business. They both have law degrees and worked for reputable law firms for years. However, they decided to change course and start their own business together. They made a lot of money managing a high profile clientele and participating Sell ​​Sunset Show.

