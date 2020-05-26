Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human coming to Steam in June

Heavy rains, beyond: two souls and Detroit: become human, the "pick your own" thrillers from Quantic Dream, are on their way to Steam in June (via Hardcore Gamer).

Demonstrations for all three games are now available, if you want to give them a spin before they go on sale on June 18. Heavy Rain Follow four people affected by the crimes of the serial killer, the Origami Killer. Beyond two souls It is a supernatural affair, in which the heroine Jodie Holmes is connected to another soul and must prevent the world of the dead and the world of the living from colliding. AND, Detroit: become human it settles into a recognizable future where androids are used in bondage to the human race.

They are like Marmite games. Either you love them, or they leave a strange taste in your mouth. If you are not decided, then the demos should serve you well.

Heavy rains, beyond: two souls and Detroit: become human They are now available for PlayStation 4 and PC through the Epic Game Store, and will arrive on Steam on June 18.