Heavy rains lead to a garbage-ridden neighborhood in Nigeria, Lagos officials promise crackdown

Authorities in Nigeria's largest city are pledging to crack down on the illegal spill after heavy rains over the weekend flooded a neighborhood with trash.

The Surulere neighborhood in Lagos was littered with piles of trash along the waterways after heavy rains flooded the area on Sunday.

The photos showed massive amounts of debris that were reportedly seeping into the area from drainage channels and canals.

FIREFIGHTERS IN ITALY RESCUE 3 AFTER THE CAR GOT OUT OF THE FLOOD DURING THE SEVERE STORM

The Lagos state government said Sunday night that officials have a mandate to arrest anyone caught dumping rubbish in canals and drainage channels, according to the International Investigative Reporting Center (ICIR).

For years, residents of the region of 16 million people have complained about the garbage accumulated along roads and drainage channels.

"The situation is getting out of hand, passing trash cans is a bother," resident Halimat Mogaji told The Guardian in December. "Most of the time I try to avoid going through landfills because of the amount of trash on the road."

Residents told the media that the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), which is responsible for picking up litter, often does not pick up waste from homes that are behind on bills.

The situation led to poor sanitary conditions in the area, as the canals are filled with garbage and standing water, the ICIR reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE CLIMATE COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Government officials said Sunday they are working to complete dredging and cleanup of the flood-linked canal. They also asked residents to do more to keep the channels clean and help stop people illegally downloading from the area.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"However, it should be noted that the canal had been completely blocked and solidified over time with old debris dumped into the canal," Tunji Bello, state commissioner for the environment and water resources, said in a statement.