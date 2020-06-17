Heavy snow in the mountains of Idaho, Montana, as the fire hazard burns slowly in the southwest; relief in sight for drenched Carolinas

The summer solstice is this Saturday, but believe it or not, heavy snowfalls build up on the Northern Rockies on Wednesday.

An unusually strong and cold system is moving from the Northwest to the Northern Rockies, and will fall on a foot of snow in parts of Idaho and Montana through Wednesday night.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for parts of Idaho and Montana as heavy mountain snowfalls build up.

FLOOD THREAT FOR THE SOUTHEAST, SNOW FOR NORTHERN ROCKIES AS THE CLIMATE OF CRITICAL FIRE PERSISTS IN THE SOUTHWEST

In addition to the mountain snow, the system is also bringing temperatures 15-20 degrees below normal in the west.

Frost's warnings are in effect for parts of Nevada, Northern California and Oregon.

End in sight for the flooded Carolinas

Another day of humid weather is reserved for the southeast. Heavy rains and possible flooding will target western and central Virginia.

SOUTHEAST TO SEE HEAVY RAIN DAYS AS CRITICAL CONDITIONS OF WEST WILD FIRE TO THE WEST

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches can be expected through Friday morning for western and central Virginia, with up to 3 inches in places, according to the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) of the National Weather Service (NWS) .

Much cooler temperatures will hold until Thursday, when gradual warming will begin.

The threat of severe weather returns

Strong to severe storms will carry over to the Dakotas and Minnesota on Wednesday, and then to the Midwest tomorrow when faced with a cold front.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE CLIMATE COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Critical Fire Time in the Southwest

From California to the Southwest and the high plains, the fire danger continues with another day of windy, hot and dry conditions.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Red flag warnings were issued from the Sacramento Valley in California to eastern Colorado and western Kansas.

Fox News' Brandon Noriega contributed to this report.