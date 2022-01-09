Heels is a riveting TV drama about the world of professional wrestling. It follows the lives of two brothers as they fight their way to the top, and shows what it takes for them to succeed. The series has been created by Michael Waldron. Continue reading the post to know more about Heels Season 1.

What is the series about?

The official synopsis of the series ‘Heels’ reads, Two brothers and rivals – one a villain, or “heel,” in the ring; the other a hero, or “face” – war over their late father’s wrestling promotion, vying for national attention in small-town Georgia.”

When did season 1 come on screens?

The series was premiered on August 15, 2021, on Starz.

How many episodes does season 1 have?

Season 1 has a total of 8 episodes. They are:

Episode 1- “Kayfabe”

Episode 2- “Dusty Finish”

Episode 3- “Cheap Heat”

Episode 4- “Cutting Promos”

Episode 5- “Swerve”

Episode 6- “House Show”

Episode 7- “The Big Bad Fish Man”

Episode 8- “Double Turn”

Who are in the cast of Heels Season 1?

Heels Season 1 has been directed by Pete Segal. It stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, a “heel” and Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, a “face”. Other cast includes:

Alison Luff as Staci Spade

Mary McCormack as Willie Day

Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler

Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins

James Harrison as Apocalypse

What is the cast saying about Heels Season 1?

The director Pete Segal said, “The actors are giving some of the best performances I have ever seen.” Stephen Amell said, “I just hope that Heels Season one will give audiences what they’re looking for in a TV drama. It has everything you can ask for intrigue, thrills, mystery, and suspense!” Alexander Ludwig said about his character Ace Spade being more than meets the eye, “What’s great is it gives me an opportunity to play two different characters with their own personalities which is fun as well.”

https://t.co/tn48wL8kvd Heels Season 1 Featurette | 'CM Punk and Bonnie Somerville Join Heels' | Rotten Tomatoes TV pic.twitter.com/U8D7MlKJvG — Mara Lucia (@marabrazil2) September 2, 2021

Why you should watch Heels Season 1?

If you’re looking for a TV drama that has everything, Heels Season is the show for you! With an all-star cast and riveting plot lines, this season is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Don’t miss out – watch Heels Season now! Heels Season is a riveting drama, one that I think will have wide appeal. The show has strong performances from both Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig. It’s not perfect with some stilted dialogue in the early episodes being somewhat distracting at times, but it never takes itself too seriously which makes for an enjoyable viewing experience. This may be guilty pleasure television to many people but there are layers of depth here particularly with regards to family dynamics between siblings if you’re willing to look beyond the surface-level storylines. Heels Season is worth checking out if you like your dramas campy yet entertaining while still having compelling characters who make questionable choices throughout their journey becoming better people by season end even though they don’t always realize it themselves until

Critics review on Heels Season 1

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has an approval rating of 96% based on reviews from 25 critics, with an average rating of 8/10. The site’s critical consensus reads, “Heels Season is a campy and fun drama that knows its audience and delivers what they’re looking for.” The critic’s consensus reads, “Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig sell hard in Heels, an impressive new drama that has compelling angles on both sides of the rope.” On Metacritic, the series received an average score of 73 out of 100 based on reviews from 12 critics, indicating “generally favorable reviews.” Heels are Amell and Ludwig’s show. They are the two main stars of the show, and they do an incredible job. Heels have a very interesting plot that will keep you hooked the entire way through. If you’re looking for an exciting new drama to watch, then I highly recommend checking out Heels Season! You won’t regret it! You should watch Heels because it’s a riveting TV drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat. You’ll be wanting more as each episode unfolds and leaves you eager for the next installment!