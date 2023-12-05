Supermodel Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum are heating things up for the holidays with their latest lingerie shoot. On November 28, 2023, the mother-daughter duo promoted Intimissimi’s holiday collection with sultry new photos.

The steamy photoshoot

Heidi and Leni took to Instagram to share a selection of photos from their campaign shoot. In the images, they pose seductively in matching red lace lingerie sets. Heidi, 49, shows off her incredible figure in a bra and underwear. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Leni displays her blossoming curves and physique. The photos capture them embracing, lounging on a bed together, and giving smoldering looks at the camera.

It’s clear the Klums were feeling the festive spirit as they helped promote Intimissimi’s Christmas collection. Heidi captioned her post: “Me and @leniklum bringing you that holiday cheer in our new @intimissimiofficial Christmas campaign!” Leni shared the same images, writing “Happy Holidays from me and mumma!”

Continuing a successful modeling legacy

While pursuing her own path as a model, Leni proudly follows her mother Heidi’s iconic footsteps. Heidi has been a supermodel for over three decades, becoming one of the most famous faces in fashion. Now, Leni is gaining more high-profile campaigns and editorial work under her belt. The steamy lingerie shoot is sure to gain her even greater attention as her career blossoms. With her natural beauty and growing experience in the industry, Leni Klum seems poised for superstardom like her mother before her.

Reactions to the sizzling shoot

Response to the holiday lingerie photos has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans filled the comments with fire emojis and praise for the Klums' incredible figures. "You both look so hot! What a gorgeous mother-daughter duo," one person wrote. Others called them "queens" and "goddesses." It's clear Heidi and Leni's sultry chemistry translates on screen. The shoot gives fans something steamy to enjoy this Christmas season, courtesy of this talented modeling

