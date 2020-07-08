We all scream at how strange this ice cream is.

Heinz, best known for his tomato sauce and other condiments, has decided to dip his toe, or rather, into the ice cream scene.

HOW TO MAKE ICE CREAM IN A SANDWICH STOCK – IN A LITTLE 5 MINUTES

Heinz has released DIY "Creamz" kits that allow shoppers to create their own Heinz Seasoned Flavored Ice Cream Dessert. The flavors come in mayonnaise, barbecue, salad cream, MayoChup, and, of course, ketchup, though, as the most iconic of the trio of sauces, ketchup has been sold, according to the Heinz website.

Each kit comes with a recipe card, as well as a reusable tub to store ice cream, a golden scoop, and a golden scoop of ice cream, as well as a full-size bottle of the flavor flavor you choose. However, you are alone in providing the milk and cream (and gag reflex).

The kits sell for around $ 17, but are currently only available in the UK.

But fear not, you can still eat frozen tomato sauce for dessert if you really want, regardless of where you are in the world.

Heinz's kind hearts have launched online recipes for those who are dedicated enough to condiments that they want to make them a dessert after meals. However, you will need to bring your own scoop of ice cream.