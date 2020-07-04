Helen Raleigh: As an immigrant, I celebrate America this July 4 and the kindness of the American people.

Patriotism seems to be out of fashion for many Americans this Fourth of July. From demolishing statues to banning the national anthem, it's hard to ignore all the denunciations of America's founders, founding principles, history, and even America itself.

We are told that this is absolutely necessary because our nation has been hopelessly racist since its inception and that this systemic racism has suppressed the well-being of minorities for more than two centuries.

As an immigrant, I see the United States differently. I was born and raised in China. I lived through strict food rationing and witnessed that my parents had little voice in their lives. They couldn't choose where to live and who they wanted to work for because the communist government made all the decisions for them.

He was determined to have the freedom to live the life he wanted.

As a result, I came to the United States in 1996 to earn a master's degree from the State University of New York, College of Oneonta, with less than $ 100 in my pocket. He had no family in the United States and very few American friends at the time. He also spoke limited English with an accent.

To help pay for school, I took three part-time jobs. But difficulties never bothered me. I was so excited that I could be in charge of my own destiny.

From that humble beginning, I earned two graduate degrees, worked for several Fortune 500 companies, and am now a business owner, author, and regular contributor to various national media outlets. I can freely express my thoughts every day in a way that is impossible for many people around the world.

This transformation of my own life is not a unique story. Millions of immigrants who came before me have done the same and I am sure that millions more will achieve even more in this country.

The United States is the only nation in the world that was created on a set of principles, presented as self-evident truths. These are detailed in the Declaration of Independence and are protected by the Constitution.

The universal appeal of these founding principles means that anyone, from anywhere in the world, who commits to these principles can become an American. In the words of President Abraham Lincoln, whoever does this has "the right to claim it as if it were blood from the blood, and flesh from the flesh of the men who wrote that Declaration."

When I made the decision to become a US citizen, I was joined by 60 new immigrants representing 55 countries of origin at the citizenship ceremony. There were many shades of skin colors and many languages ​​were spoken.

However, there was one thing we all had in common: overwhelming joy. Our travels are one of the most powerful testimonies that the United States is not a nation infested by systematic racism.

Saying that the United States is not systematically racist does not mean that there is no racial discrimination in the United States. I am no stranger to this, I have been on the receiving end.

I was once told that my English was not good, so I was not eligible for the next promotion at work. Some people thought that I had intellectual problems due to my accent. Some people were surprised that I spoke English.

Once, even though I was first at the counter, the vendor chose to serve someone next to me first.

On another occasion, when I returned from a trip abroad, a young customs agent asked me, "How long have you been privileged to live in my country?" even though all the paperwork showed that the United States is also my country.

When some readers did not like something I wrote, they told me to go back to my place of origin.

However, despite these experiences, I am still proud to say that I am an American by choice and love this country. This is because the ugly encounters that I describe above are only a small part of my overall experience. Those incidents represent individual fallibility rather than systemic racism.

Most of the Americans I have met over the years, regardless of race and social and economic background, are caring, generous, and kind people.

Not long after arriving in the United States, one of my wisdom teeth caused me excruciating pain. Since I was a poor student who couldn't afford dental insurance, a lady from the church took me to see her dentist and took care of all the expenses.

After college, I started my first job in an apartment where everyone else was white. All the boys treated me with nothing but respect. They patiently taught me how to do my job, tolerated many of my mistakes, introduced me to American television sitcoms like "Friends," and sent me an online slang dictionary to familiarize me with the terms Americans often use.

When I bought my first house, my coworkers came to help me move and even painted the kitchen.

I married an Irish-American family. My father-in-law is a retired marine who fought in the Vietnam War, where he was seriously injured. Before I met him the first time, I was fully prepared not to like him for his experience in war.

However, my husband's parents hugged me like their own daughter from day one. They even took Chinese language lessons and learned to use chopsticks, all part of their efforts to make me feel welcome.

When I was seriously ill, the neighbors quietly mowed our lawn and organized a food train for three months. We have never had so many apple pies in our lives!

When a strong wind storm split an open tree in the front yard, the same neighbors showed up to clean up the debris as soon as the wind died down. In a few hours, our patio was so clean that nothing seemed to have happened.

When I reflect on my own American experiences, this loving, generous, and kind America is what I appreciate most. Our country has many problems, such as the collapse of public schools, downtown poverty, drug abuse, overcrowded prisons, and racial disparities in health care outcomes.

For example, African American, Native American, and Alaska Native women die from pregnancy-related causes at a rate approximately three times higher than that of white women, despite advances in medicine and increased access to medical care.

But tearing down statues and condemning America's founders and founding principles will not make these problems go away. Solving these serious problems requires grim and honest discussions, significant policy changes, and the joint efforts of all Americans.

On our nation's 244th birthday, it is important to remember that America's founding principles are not empty promises but a guiding North Star. We should be proud of the progress we have made, learn from the mistakes we made along the way, and be very aware that much remains to be done.

Whether you were born in the US or an immigrant like me, being an American is always an option. On this Independence Day, let us again choose to do what the signers of the Declaration of Independence did and "mutually commit our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor" to making our nation a better place for all Americans.

