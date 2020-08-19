helicopter-crash-sparks-new-fire-in-central-california

A firefighting helicopter crashed in the remote area of Coalinga, California, on Wednesday morning, sparking a new wildfire, authorities confirmed to CNN.

“A Bell UH-1 helicopter that was involved in firefighting operations crashed under unknown circumstances 11 miles south of New Coalinga Municipal Airport in Coalinga, Calif., around 10 a.m. PDT. The crash caused a new brush fire,” a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said in a statement.

The helicopter was battling the Hills Fire in Central California and making water drops before it went down this morning, said Cal Fire spokesperson Seth Brown.

Additional air and ground resources responded immediately, Brown said.

Brown said while the crash started a new fire, it is now burning into the main fire so it is not a major concern. The Hills Fire is currently 1,500 acres and 35% contained.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.