Contents
- 1 Helicopter crash sparks new fire in Central California
- 2 California man detained in connection with Big Sur wildfire
- 3 More than 360 wildfires are burning in California, and 23 are major
- 4 This couple says there weren’t enough fire trucks to battle the blaze that destroyed their home
- 5 More than 10,000 lightning strikes have sparked at least 367 new fires
- 6 Here’s what one of the wildfires in Northern California looks like from above
- 7 California wildfires are creating colorful sunsets in Texas, weather service says
- 8 Meanwhile, Colorado firefighters are battling the state’s 2nd largest fire ever
- 9 Vacaville Police are going door-to-door to encourage residents to evacuate
Helicopter crash sparks new fire in Central California
From CNN’s Sarah Moon
A firefighting helicopter crashed in the remote area of Coalinga, California, on Wednesday morning, sparking a new wildfire, authorities confirmed to CNN.
“A Bell UH-1 helicopter that was involved in firefighting operations crashed under unknown circumstances 11 miles south of New Coalinga Municipal Airport in Coalinga, Calif., around 10 a.m. PDT. The crash caused a new brush fire,” a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said in a statement.
The helicopter was battling the Hills Fire in Central California and making water drops before it went down this morning, said Cal Fire spokesperson Seth Brown.
Additional air and ground resources responded immediately, Brown said.
Brown said while the crash started a new fire, it is now burning into the main fire so it is not a major concern. The Hills Fire is currently 1,500 acres and 35% contained.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
California man detained in connection with Big Sur wildfire
From CNN’s Jon Passantino
A man has been detained on arson charges in connection with a wildfire burning thousands of acres in Northern California.
California State Parks officials detained Ivan Geronimo Gomez, 30, near the origin of the Dolan Fire in Big Sur and he was booked into Monterey County Jail on charges of arson of forest lands, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Gomez is being held on $2 million bail.
As of Wednesday, 50 firefighters were battling the Dolan Fire, which has burned 2,500 acres and prompted evacuations in the Big Sur area along the Northern California coast. It was one of hundreds of wildfires actively burning across the state as a record-setting heat wave brought sweltering conditions to California.
An investigation into the origin of the fire is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said. Those with information about the fire are asked to contact the Monterey County Sheriff’s Investigations Division.
More than 360 wildfires are burning in California, and 23 are major
From CNN’s Sarah Moon
Today will be “another challenging day” as California continues to battle the heat wave and wildfires, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a press briefing on Wednesday.
“This fire season has been very active,” Newsom said, as he compared the “substantially lower” number of fires last year.
Of the 367 total fires burning statewide, 23 are considered major wildfires.
While California is challenged by the number of active fires burning, Newsom said the state is in a better state of preparedness with a world-class firefighting force and equipment.
Newsom said every firefighting resource is being utilized and the resources are “stretched” throughout the state. The state is also receiving firefighting support from other states like Arizona, Nevada and Texas.
Newsom added that these extraordinary weather events continue to put pressure on the energy supply.
Another “Flex Alert” was issued on Wednesday urging residents to conserve energy from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT to avoid potential rotating power outages.
Over 47,000 megawatts of electricity are expected to be utilized on Wednesday due to the high temperatures. About 38,000 megawatts are used on a typical summer day, according to Newsom.
“We really need everybody to do everything in their power to reduce consumption,” said Newsom.
This couple says there weren’t enough fire trucks to battle the blaze that destroyed their home
From CNN’s Dan Simon
The Vacaville Senior Center in Northern California has opened as an evacuation center for residents affected by the wildfire. So far, about 20 people are there.
Marci and Ken Albers, who lost their Vacaville home, are at the center now. The Albers evacuated around 2 a.m. local time with only the clothes on their back.
They said the fire chief told them that there were no fire trucks to battle the blaze because they were all being used to fight another fire in Lake Berryessa.
“They couldn’t do anything, they just had to watch it burn,” said Marci Albers. “They had no trucks to take out there.”
Marci Albers continued: “I was just thinking that after we left — the house will be there and we’ll be fine. I’m in shock. I can’t even think straight. We had 30 years of stuff in that house.”
More than 10,000 lightning strikes have sparked at least 367 new fires
From CNN’s Cheri Mossburg
Approximately 10,849 lightning strikes have sparked 367 new fires in California overnight, Cal Fire spokesperson Jeremy Rahn said in a news conference. In all, Cal Fire estimates that over 300,000 acres have burned.
The LNU Lightning Complex is a group of many separate fires in Northern California, stretching over five counties. Some of those fires are believed to have merged for an estimated 42,000 burned acres.
Evacuations are ongoing throughout the region, yet officials do not have a clear number on exactly how many people have been told to leave their homes. The day’s priorities are firefighter and public safety, evacuation planning, and structure and infrastructure protection, Chief Chris Waters outlined.
“This is an incredibly emotional and stressful time for many of us who have endured many fires and natural disasters over the last couple of years,” Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said. “We realize that this is a trigger point for many of you.”
Hot, dry winds and resources that have been stretched thin will hamper today’s efforts, an incident commander said. Cal Fire has requested 375 fire engines from out of state to assist in the battle.
Here’s what one of the wildfires in Northern California looks like from above
The LNU Lightning Complex is a series of eight large fires burning across Napa, Sonoma and Solano Counties in Northern California. In total, more the complex includes 46,000 acres of wildfires.
Aerial images from KPIX showed the LNU Lightning Complex fire near Lake Berryessa.
Here’s what it looks like:
California wildfires are creating colorful sunsets in Texas, weather service says
The National Weather Service in Lubbock, Texas, said recent colorful sunsets in the area are due to the wildfires raging in both California and Colorado.
“Have you noticed the colorful sunsets lately? Unfortunately, the reason is smoke from wildfires across CO and CA,” the service tweeted.
The service also tweeted a model of where smoke will travel over the next day. It covers much of the western half of the country:
Meanwhile, Colorado firefighters are battling the state’s 2nd largest fire ever
From CNN’s Kay Jones
California is not the only state facing spreading wildfires. There are at least four raging in Colorado — and the state’s Pine Gulch Fire grew to 125,100 acres overnight, according to the latest operations update posted on InciWeb.
The fire grew over 30,000 acres in the southern and western side of the fire due to 30 to 40 mph sustained winds, Pat Seekins of the operations section of the Pine Gulch team said in this morning’s update posted to the fire’s Facebook page.
The Pine Gulch Fire is the second largest fire in Colorado history, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordinating Center.
Seekins said today that firefighters had some success containing the fire on the northern side but the primary concern is the northwest and western side of the fire. The latest update shows that the temperatures in the area are the highest they’ve been since early August and that there are thunderstorms and wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph forecast for this afternoon.
The fire remains at 7% contained due to the continued growth of the fire, according to the latest update.
Vacaville Police are going door-to-door to encourage residents to evacuate
From CNN’s Cheri Mossburg
Vacaville Police are going door-to-door to get residents out of harm’s way as more areas are added to the potential path of wildfires. Dispatchers are using the reverse 911 system to notify those in danger.
The Hennessey Fire is the key component of the LNU Lightning Complex, a group of wildfires in Napa, Sonoma, and Solano Counties that is now estimated at 46,225 acres, according Cal Fire.
Nearly 600 firefighters are assigned to fighting the fire. At least 50 homes have been destroyed and another 50 damaged. Close to 2,000 structures are threatened.