It doesn’t get much more suspenseful than Hell or High Water, a crime drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The Hell or High Water crime movie is about two brothers, Toby and Tanner Howard. They are played by Chris Pine and Ben Foster respectively. The film was directed by David Mackenzie who has directed films such as ‘Perfect Sense’ and ‘Young Adam’. Hell or High Water is one of those films that just gets better every time you watch it! Also, there is some good news for the movie fans. “A series adaptation of the film ‘Hell or High Water’ is in the works at Fox” Variety announced exclusively.

What is the movie about?

Two brothers decide to take up bank robberies in order to provide for their family and pay off their debts. But soon enough they find themselves facing off against two determined Texas Rangers who are doing everything in their power to stop them from committing any more crimes.

When did the movie come out?

The movie was premiered at the Un Certain Regard section of the 2016 Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2016.

The cast of Hell or High Water

Jeff Bridges as Texas Ranger Marcus Hamilton

Chris Pine as Toby Howard

Ben Foster as Tanner Howard

Gil Birmingham as Texas Ranger Alberto Parker

Marin Ireland as Debbie Howard

Katy Mixon as Jenny Ann

What is the cast saying about the Hell or High Water movie?

The director of the movie David Mackenzie said, “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to make a movie that feels so Texan. It’s about family, loyalty, and betrayal against the extraordinary beauty of the Texas landscape.” Chris Pine said Hell or High Water is “a modern-day Western… full of hope, heartbreak, and heroism.” Jeff Bridges called it “a great contemporary story” with “universal themes.”

Ben Foster said Hell or High Water is “about desperation,” adding: “You’ve got two brothers who are down on their luck and they’re desperate in different ways. Marcus is past his prime and he knows it. Toby is trying not to follow in his father’s footsteps, but there’s something pulling him back.” Jeff Bridges said Hell or High Water was a tough shoot saying it’s exciting but really hard work. He also mentioned his character Marcus Hamilton being one of the most interesting roles he had taken on which got him nominated for a Golden Globe.

Critical response

Rotten Tomatoes, gave a rating of 96% based on 284 reviews, with an average rating of 8.50/10. The website’s critical consensus reads, “Hell or High Water offers a solidly crafted, well-acted Western heist thriller that eschews mindless gunplay in favour of confident pacing and full-bodied characters.” Metacritic gave the film a score of 88 out of 100, based on reviews from 47 critics, indicating “universal acclaim”.

Chicago Sun-Times gave the film four out of four stars, saying, “In ways large and small, Hell or High Water is a movie so beautiful and harsh and elegiac and knowing, the moment it was over was the moment I wanted to see it again.” Critics’ responses are also positive. What are you waiting for? Go watch out for the movie.

Why you should watch Hell or High Water?

Jeff Bridges said Hell or High Water wasn’t just another western movie where you go shootouts all day long, Hell or high water is about old men who are on their last chance at life. A crime drama with lots of plot twists Hell Or High Water also has a great story behind its making as well as Taylor Sheridan wrote the screenplay.

Hell or High Water is a crime movie set in the modern west. It has all of the excitement of a shootout movie, while also having an interesting plot and good characters. Jeff Bridges was amazing in this film, and it’s no wonder he was nominated for a Golden Globe. If you’re looking for an edge-of-your-seat thriller with excellent acting, Hell or High Water is a perfect choice. Don’t miss it! It is a good western movie to watch out. If you have not watched it yet, what are you waiting for? You are really going to love this movie.