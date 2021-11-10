People have always wondered about Heaven and how it works. We make religions and philosophies to show what we think. Hell and divine will. But what happens when these beliefs and theories are proven real? What if supernatural beings come to Earth, bringing judgment with them? Well, that’s the premise of a new South Korean horror drama series called Hellbound.

This movie is about Hell. It was written by Yeon Sang-ho and drawn by him. It’s based on a webtoon called Hell, which he wrote and drew himself. This is a Netflix original. It was written by Choi Kyu-sok and produced by Lezhin Studio. Hellbound will show how stories about good and evil can change society. It might make the world like chaos.

What is the release date of Hellbound Season 1?

Hellbound will be on Netflix in late November 2021. It has already had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2021. Hellbound is the first Korean movie that was ever screened at the festival. It will be shown again at the 26th Busan International Film Festival on October 7, 2021. Additionally, the first three episodes will be screened at the 65th BFI London Film Festival on October 15, 2021.

What is the plot of Hellbound Season 1?

There are two mysteries at the center of Hellbound. One is about the Executors of Hell, who are a supernatural force. The other mystery is about the New Truth, which is also a supernatural force. They both have plans for Earth and you need to be careful around them. But both of these things can destroy the world as we know it.

Also read: The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star: Releasing soon on Netflix!!

Many people believe in the New Truth. They think that the supernatural monsters are real and that it is good. But some people do not believe them and want to find out what is happening. The show Hellbound is made by Yeon Sang-ho. It is like a procedural drama, but with an important investigation.

In this show, the supernatural appears and the person is condemned to hell. This makes a religious group called The New Truth grow in power. Some people are suspicious of the company, but they do not know what it does. They start to investigate its involvement in mysterious events.

Also Read: Claws Season 4: The Final Season of the series is around the corner!!

ADVERTISEMENT

What can we expect?

Within the movement, a group that is extreme forms. They think people should be punished for not following “divine will.” The synopsis for the show, however, reveals an additional twist: a newborn child is “condemned”, which makes the New Truth Church’s teachings all the more questionable.

A lot has been said about the plot in this book already. For example, there are three people, Bae Young-Jae, Min Hye-jin, and Jin Gyeong-hun who are the main investigators. We do not know many facts about the otherworldly creatures and their true mission on Earth. The New Truth movement uses the appearance of monsters as a way to spread its message.

The people who attack people are not gods or aliens. They might be demons. What they do is not good, but we do not know why. And most importantly, what made them come to Earth? There are many questions that we still don’t know. We hope that they will answer some of these questions when the movie comes out on Netflix.

Also Read : Dead to Me Season 3: All the Details You Wanted To Know

Who will be starring in Hellbound Season 1?

The main cast members of Hellbound that have been announced so far include Yoo Ah-in, Park Jeong-min, and Kim Hyun-Joo. The Age of Shadows and Steel Rain is part of this movie. Kim Do-yoon, Kim Shin-rok, Ryu Kyung-soo, Lee Re, and ImHyeong-guk are in it too. Yoo Ah-in is the main person who tells people about the New Truth Society. He talks to people about this group. Jung Jin-su quickly gathers a following that teaches that the appearance of angels is a sign from God. The New Truth Society and its leader are important and mysterious in Hellbound.

Park Jeong-min plays Bae Young-Jae, who is a person who looks for the truth about the New Truth religious movement. He does this by working at a broadcasting station. Won Jin-ah is in the show “Mr. Sunshine.” He appears as Hong Ji-Yeong, Bae Young-Jae’s wife and a member of the New Truth Church who comes under extreme pressure.

Kim Hyun-Joo is an attorney. She works for a law firm. Min Hye-jin is against the New Truth group and some of their members who are extremists in what they say about other people.

Another person in the show is Jin Gyeong-hun. He is a police detective and he investigates things that are not normal, like these weird creatures that come out at the beginning of the show. His daughter is Jin-hee Jeong.