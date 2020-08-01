Henrik Lundqvist enters Rangers' uncertainty with proud performance

This was the perspective of a 38-year-old and 15-year veteran who understands that the journey won't last much longer, much less forever. This was the prospect of Henrik Lundqvist, whose surprise, the Rangers' 128th consecutive postseason start, ended Saturday with a 3-2 loss to Carolina in Toronto in the first game of the top-five ranking.

"I'm happy, you know, that I had a chance to play. I enjoy it. I enjoy being out there and competing," said the King, who was excellent in the game dominated by the Canes most of the way. "Obviously we didn't get the win, but I think we did a lot of good things and we watched some videos and we learned and showed a little bit better next time."

I do not know. Would Lundqvist have been so calm after a Game 1 playoff loss in, say, 2008, 2013 or 2017? I don't remember it like that. But maybe that's me. Lundqvist has always talked about savoring the moment and enjoying the journey. Maybe he hadn't expressed his appreciation for starting in the playoffs back then because honestly of course he was starting every game. But then, no one would have asked him how it felt to play. I sure wouldn't have.

The plan, as recognized by Lundqvist, was for Igor Shesterkin to obtain the assignment. But the rookie, categorized as "unfit to play," was unable to go after suffering some sort of injury, either in practice on Friday or in Wednesday's exhibition game against the islanders in which he played the first 29: 15 and remained on the bench for the duration. This is not related to COVID. Shesterkin was watching the game from the stands. BTW, there were plenty of good seats available.

So on Friday night, Lundqvist received the call. This may not be the 2012 Lundqvist, but it's also not the Lundqvist who started just one of the team's last 19 games before the break and showed memories of the 1973 Willie Mays when he entered. Rather, this is the Lundqvist that he used to stop to rebuild his game while at home in Sweden and shone during the two-week summer camp that preceded this tournament.

"I approached this camp with a very open mind, so whatever they asked me to do, I would be ready for it," said Lundqvist, who got a handful of excellent saves out of his total of 34 and was not to blame. of goals. . "Obviously, the plan was to play Igor, but they told me (Friday night) that he was going to come in. Things like that happen."

All things being equal, Shesterkin will probably start Game 2 if he's healthy. Lundqvist was not guilty, but the Rangers never seemed synchronized. Perhaps the Russian's record-handling ability would have mitigated Carolina's furious career from the start, but he couldn't have done it alone.

When Lundqvist said that his team did a lot of good things and needed to get a little better, his nose should have grown like Pinocchio and Zoomed through the computer screen. Because the truth is, the Blueshirts did just a few good things and if they're a little better in Game 2 on Monday which also starts at noon, they're likely looking for elimination in Game 3.

Mika Zibanejad was a horse through 25:32 ice time scoring the goal to bring the team within 2-1 at the end of the second. But Artemi Panarin was stifled, Chris Kreider was silenced, Ryan Strome was covered, Adam Fox was suppressed, and Tony DeAngelo did not impress. The children had problems, but also the veterans. The team generated essentially nothing in a hurry, rarely had the puck under the hash marks, needed too many attempts to clear the area, and was miserable in the power play, going from 0 to 7 at 12:08 with the advantage. of man.

"I feel like they beat us, really," said Zibanejad. "We didn't really click. We couldn't get to the same page."

There are serious adversities the Rangers face. Not only was his alleged No. 1 unable to break into the nets, Jesper Fast, wounded in a Brady Skjei neutral zone bomb from an open-ended ice hit 32 seconds into the game, is likely to be stopped by a spell. Without the Brendan Lemieux suspended for Game 2, the Blueshirts will have to jump into the taxi squad for a replacement.

Of course, it was only 3-2, and Lundqvist was surely a reason why it was not worse. Still, he knows he can't play next.

"I'm just trying to enjoy the moment," said the Swede. “I take every start as an opportunity to play, enjoy it and try to help the team. Physical, technical, mental, I am in a good place.

“I felt like I was moving well. There are a couple of things that I need to adjust a bit for the next game, if I get a chance to play. We'll see."